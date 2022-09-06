Social media users were thrilled to see billboards across the UK revealing that Downing Street’s Larry the cat threw his collar into the ring in a bid to become the next prime minister.

The campaign boasted memorable hashtags including #Larry4Leader and #YesWeCat, giving slogans like #LizForLeader or #ReadyForRishi a run for their money.

However, despite Larry's promise of great ‘littership’ it is Liz Truss who is now the new Tory leader.

Larry for Leader billboards emerged across London in the Chief Mouser's bid to replace former PM Boris Johnson.

So, who is Larry the cat, does he have an owner, and where can you find his campaign billboards?

Who is the Downing Street cat?

Larry the cat is the feline who holds the title of ‘Chief Mouser’ of the cabinet office.

The popular white and brown tabby has maintained this role since his adoption at four years of age in 2011 from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home by staff at Number 10.

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Larry the Cat stalking a pigeon in Downing Street, London (2020)

Larry has served as a trusted companion for three prime ministers so far, including David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson - and is due to work with Liz Truss soon.

What are the roles and responsibilities of Chief Mouser?

According to the Downing Street website, Larry’s duties as Chief Mouser are “greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences, and testing antique furniture for napping quality.”

His suitability for the role has faced scrutiny over the years, however, after a number of inappropriate scuffles.

Larry the cat in Downing street, London. Picture date: Thursday February 10, 2022.

The Daily Telegraph featured an anonymous source that said Larry held “a distinct lack of a killer instinct” despite the Chief Mouser having been caught hunting pigeons and getting into scuffles with the Foreign Office’s cat “Palmerston”.

This scuffle, which unfolded in 2016, saw Larry heading off to the vet after the violent scrap saw him injured.

Larry has performed much better with visiting politicians but has inadvertently caused issues in the past.

For example, he sat underneath former President Donald Trump’s Cadillac, delaying Trump from leaving a meeting with Theresa May.

Who is the owner of Larry the cat?

There is no one individual responsible for taking care of Larry the cat, rather he is collectively owned by the Downing Street staff.

During his last PMQs of 2016, David Cameron explained that Larry is a “civil servant” and not personal property, this makes him a permanent resident of Downing Street unlike the prime ministers themselves.

Larry the cat’s twitter account tweets about this and more, explaining the situation to his many fans.

Where are Larry the cat’s billboards?

Billboards can be found across London that announce Larry the cat’s bid to enter the world of ‘purr-litics’ as the UK’s next leader.

Larry’s Twitter account tweeted the sign that shows him in a Union Jack flag tie posed next to the slogan “Larry for Leader”, the tweet quickly accrued tens of thousands of likes.