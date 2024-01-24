Police have shot dead a dog after attacking two people in Hamilton.

The dog is reported to be a large-bully type dog, and there are claims the animal moved into the area only two weeks ago.

Officers were called to Tinto View in the town at around 5pm on Tuesday to deal with a “dangerously out-of-control” animal.

The dog that was shot dead is reported to be a bully-style dog. Image: Jacob King/Press Association.

One man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries - a second man who was injured by the same dog on Loudon Hill earlier in the day was also taken to Hairmyres Hospital with minor injuries.

Police Scotland say the dog then tried to attack one of its officers, and was tasered and shot dead by armed police.

One eyewitness said the dog had only arrived in the area a fortnight ago.

Zeeshan Rashid, owner of the local Day Today shop, told the Daily Record: “The dog would come in to our shop most days and always seemed very well behaved.

“He would jump up on the counter to get his dog treat and had a little innocent face.

“He had been rescued a few weeks ago after he was beaten and abandoned.

“You could tell he hasn’t been treated well in the past as he was covered in scars - it’s tragic what has happened.

“I think it could have been handled better, surely the police could have caught him and handed him to the SSPCA.”

Another, Kevin Pace, saw the scene unfold from his kitchen window.

He told '?LK: “There was a commotion outside - the dog was barking and growling and the two guys were screaming.

“I think the first guy had been bitten and the other guy was trying to get him off.

“Eventually they got the dog off him but then the dog turned on his owner and grabbed hold of him and just didn’t let go.

“It was pretty brutal.”

Mr Pace added the dog had been on a lead at the time of the attack.

He said: “When the police arrived, they were trying to keep the owner awake because he kept slipping unconscious.

“He’d lost a lot of blood and had serious injuries.

“They tasered the dog once but that didn’t work and the armed police turned up and that worked.

“It could’ve easily killed somebody.”

The incident has now been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, which is standard practice whenever a firearm is discharged.

Superintendent Steven Espie said: “This was a distressing incident for those involved.

“I would like to reassure the local community that this was a contained incident and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area while our inquiries continue.”

This comes after the Scottish Government announced plans to replicate a ban on XL bully dogs after a similar ban came into force in England and Wales.

The law south of the border has banned the breeding, selling or abandoning XL bully dogs, and those who have been given a special licence to keep their dogs must keep them muzzled and on a lead while in public.

The SSPCA then said Scotland was becoming a “dumping ground” for the breed after the laws in England and Wales were introduced.

A date for when the Scottish legislation comes into force has yet to be set.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown told The Scotsman: “This is a distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims of this dog attack.

“Such incidents illustrate the importance of responsible dog ownership and effective enforcement by local authorities and Police Scotland of relevant laws.

“Scotland already has dog control notices where local authorities have the power to put that in place.

“Last week I updated parliament on the Scottish Government’s plans to introduce new safeguards in relation to XL bully dogs that will help ensure public safety.