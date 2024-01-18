The Scottish Government has confirmed it will follow England and Wales and effectively ban American XL bully dogs, but no timings have been provided.

Siobhian Brown, the SNP community safety minister, said the move was a “direct result” of the restrictions introduced by the UK Government.

She said UK ministers had failed to “fully consider the knock-on impacts” of their decision, which allowed owners to “evade” controls by bringing their dogs to Scotland.

A ban on XL bully dogs has come into force in England and Wales

"Effectively it would see owners in England and Wales able to get rid of their XL Bully dogs here in Scotland,” she said. “We therefore have to act and enhance safeguards that will help keep the public safe.”

Legislation introduced by the UK Government made it illegal to breed, sell or walk the dogs in public without a lead and muzzle. Owners must apply for a certificate of exemption for current pets before the end of the month.

First Minister Humza Yousaf previously said he did not think a ban was needed in Scotland. However, this position changed amid reports of large numbers of XL bullies being brought into Scotland.

Ms Brown said those who own XL bullies “will need to make a decision about whether to keep their dogs”. The measures in Scotland will replicate those in England and Wales. However, no date has yet been provided for the restrictions coming into force.

Ms Brown told MSPs: “For those who wish to keep their dog and comply with the new safeguards, a fee will be payable to apply to register a dog on the exemption index. And compensation will be payable for those owners who no longer wish to keep their dogs.

“The amount of the fee, and the compensation payable, will be set out in regulations and confirmed in the coming period. For reference, the equivalent amounts in England and Wales are £92.40 to register a dog on the exemption index, and either £100 or £200 for the loss of a dog subject to euthanisation and payment for the process of euthanising your dog, depending on whether this service was paid for.”

Ms Brown said it would be wrong to categorise the new “safeguards” as a ban. She also said the Scottish Government remained committed to the principle of “deed, not breed”.

Under existing legislation, councils can serve Dog Control Notices to deal with “out-of-control” animals. Ms Brown said the Scottish Government would seek to “enhance and strengthen” this regime.

Tory MSP Russell Findlay said Ms Brown “should explain how many XL bullies have been brought into Scotland while she and Humza Yousaf dithered, take responsibility for her inaction and apologise to anyone who suffers harm as a result”.

Earlier, Mr Yousaf was urged to take action as figures showed 7,600 people were treated for injuries sustained from dogs in one year. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the existing legislation was “not fit for purpose”.

He said: “In 2022 alone, victims were treated in Scotland’s hospitals a reported 7,600 times for injuries inflicted by dogs. These dogs were out of control, often mistreated or poorly trained by their owners. Many of the injuries people sustained disfigured them for life.