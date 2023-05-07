The King and Queen were “deeply touched” by the nation’s celebration of their historic coronation, Buckingham Palace has said.

King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.

As the festivities continued on Sunday with Big Lunches attended by royals, and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, the Palace said newly-crowned Charles and Camilla are “profoundly grateful” to those who helped make it such a “glorious occasion”.

A Palace spokesman said: “Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield.”

Camilla meanwhile asked for her coronation bouquet of English spring flowers to be placed on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in the coronation church, Westminster Abbey.

The simple posy, including auriculas, the late Queen’s favourite lily of the valley, and one of Charles’s favourites hellebores, by the King and Queen’s go-to florist, Shane Connolly, was laid at the memorial.

Royal brides traditionally send their bouquets to be placed there the day after their weddings in a tradition started by the Queen Mother.

Camilla did not carry the flowers on Saturday as it was a wedding not a coronation, the Palace said.

Tens of thousands turned out in central London to see the pomp and pageantry, with Charles and Camilla processing through the streets in the Gold State Coach and taking to the Palace balcony in their crowns.