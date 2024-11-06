Kemi Badenoch focuses on Donald Trump in weak first PMQs as Tory leader

It was Mrs Badenoch’s first PMQs as Tory leader

Tory MPs had been hoping that Kemi Badenoch’s appointment as leader would provide a boost at PMQs, with her combative debating style a natural fit for Commons.

Supporters see Mrs Badenoch as confident in her argument, and believe her robust and confrontational style could cause the Labour leader problems. Her arguments over gender had been admired greatly by colleagues, with numerous clips going viral.

However, among some Tory MPs who did not support her, and even some of those who did, there were reservations at her tendency for gaffes, such as her comments on maternity pay, as well as fears she focuses on beating her opponent, rather than making an appeal to voters. In her debut as opposition leader, there was evidence of both her strengths and weakenesses.

The North West Essex MP opened her salvo with a question about comments made by David Lammy, before he was Foreign Secretary, regarding President Trump. Mr Lammy had called the Republican leader “not only a woman-hating Neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath, he is also a profound threat to the international order”. After reading these comments, Ms Badenoch asked if Mr Lammy would be apologising, or if Sir Keir Starmer would do so on his behalf.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy was criticised for past comments about the new President

While the question was undeniably uncomfortable for the Labour leader, who notably declined to answer, it also mistakes winning a US election for being popular in Britain. Polling by Gallup, a US analytics agency, found the UK would have voted 68-32 per cent in favour of Kamala Harris. Defending President Trump isn’t popular. It’s also not relevant to voters, who are far more concerned about what’s in their wallet. Instead of being able to cheer a point about the Tories being better than Labour, MPs were quiet, perhaps as many of them also did not support the new leader of the free world.

Mrs Badenoch doubled down with her second question, saying Sir Keir should show the new president the Government are “more than student politicians” by inviting President Trump to visit parliament. With no specific detail to answer, the Labour leader could retort about the volatility of the world, and reiterate the importance of the special relationship.

Another misstep came in her questions over the Budget, in which she accused the Labour party of not mentioning “defence” once. With numerous mentions of it in Rachel Reeves’ speech, as well as the accompanying document, it sparked laughter and outrage among Labour MPs. Her official spokesman later was forced to tell journalists she did not mislead the House with the claim. After her first PMQs, she’s already on the defensive.

The aggressive stance also saw Mrs Badenoch accuse the Prime Minister of sticking to scripted answers, while she looked down at her written notes. Having frequently accused Sir Keir of using scripted answers, or relying on officials words rather than his own, to be seen reading made Mrs Badenoch look nervous, and prompted howls of “reading” from giddy Labour MPs. She even shook her glass while taking a sip.