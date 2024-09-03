Aberdeen has reportedly been chosen for the headquarters for Labour’s GB Energy company.

The new Labour government at Westminster is set to establish the headquarters for its flagship GB Energy in Aberdeen.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised the publicly-owned energy company would be based in Scotland, but has not confirmed the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the BBC has reported that Aberdeen has been chosen for the investment, amid reports that other locations north of the Border were going to win the race.

Labour has insisted Scotland is central to the UK government's clean energy plans (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire)

A Labour source has told The Scotsman that the decision is likely to be made official ahead of the party conference in Liverpool, which takes place at the end of the month.

Aberdeen has long been the favourite destination for the headquarters, given the city being at the centre of the oil and gas industry and the offshore renewables sector.

But doubt had emerged Aberdeen would be chosen after the city’s chamber of commerce laid into Labour’s energy plans ahead of the election, warning they were putting thousands of energy jobs at risk.

The BBC also reports that as well as Aberdeen being chosen as the headquarters of GB Energy, satellite sites, including in Glasgow and Edinburgh could be set up - with potential jobs created.

The decision will likely be welcomed by the industry, but the energy trade body Offshore Energy UK (OEUK) has warned that Labour’s planned windfall taxes on the sector could cost up to £13 billion.

OEUK said the proposed increase in the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) would see investments in UK projects by oil and gas producers fall from an expected £14.1 billion to just £2.3 billion between 2025 and 2029.

The report added that while expected tax take from the sector would increase in the short term, a rapid fall in production triggered by the loss of investment would result in a £12 billion decrease in tax receipts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the Government’s proposed changes the EPL would rise to 38% from November 1, which the OEUK says would push the headline rate on upstream oil and gas activities up to 78 per cent.

SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said: "Nobody sensible was seriously suggesting that a new energy body should be based outwith Aberdeen so to have this belated certainty is helpful. "Now we need to try and understand what this new energy body will actually do, and how it will benefit the people of Scotland given the scale of our resources. "In that context, it’s only reasonable to expect any wealth created from Scotland’s resources to flow directly back to our communities. "And, ultimately, it’s important to be clear that this body being in Aberdeen is no mitigation to the damage that is likely to be caused to investment and jobs in our existing energy sector by Labour’s recently implemented tax regime.”

Despite the reports, the UK Government is still refusing to confirm the location.