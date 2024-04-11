Keir Starmer commits to Trident nuclear programme on Clyde in move branded 'grotesque' by SNP

Sir Keir Starmer has committed to keeping nuclear weapons on the Clyde, labelling the deterrent as a “bedrock” of keeping Britain safe in a move that has been labelled “grotesque” by the SNP.

If elected, Labour has promised to use defence procurement to strengthen UK security and economic growth. The party hopes to direct British defence investment to British business first, with a higher bar set for any decisions to buy abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the commitment to maintain the Trident nuclear programme at Clyde Naval Base has sparked a furious response from the SNP, with the party’s defence spokesperson Martin Docherty-Hughes accusing Sir Keir of “throwing billions down the drain”.

The pledge is promising for the Vanguard-class nuclear deterrent submarine HMS Vengeance at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane.

During a visit to Barrow on Friday, where nuclear submarines are being built, Sir Keir is expected to focus on increasing jobs and skills in defence.

Alongside shadow defence minister John Healey and Australian high commissioner to the UK Stephen Smith, Sir Keir will speak to workers, union members and apprentices at the Barrow shipyard. He is also expected to use the visit on Friday to affirm Labour’s commitment to the Aukus security pact.

Labour said it is set to campaign on its commitment to the nuclear deterrent in key communities in the nuclear supply chain, such as Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber, home to HMNB Clyde. This will also include Plymouth Moor View, home to the Devonport shipyard; Filton and Bradley Stoke, home of Abbey Wood; Derby North and South, and home to Rolls-Royce’s Raynesway site.

Sir Keir said: “The changed Labour Party I lead knows that our nation’s defence must always come first. Labour’s commitment to our nuclear deterrent is total.

“In the face of rising global threats and growing Russian aggression, the UK’s nuclear deterrent is the bedrock of Labour’s plan to keep Britain safe. It will ensure vital protection for the UK and our Nato allies in the years ahead, as well as supporting thousands of high paying jobs across the UK.”

Labour had previously called for assurances over the effectiveness of Britain’s nuclear deterrent after “concerning” reports about a Trident missile test failure.

The Ministry of Defence had confirmed an “anomaly occurred” during an exercise that took place on January 30 on board the nuclear-powered submarine HMS Vanguard. A dummy Trident 2 missile was propelled into the air by compressed gas in its launch tube, but its so-called first stage boosters did not ignite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fresh announcement is a blow for the SNP, whose long-running position has been that nuclear weapons are wrong strategically, morally and financially. Last month SNP ministers set out proposals for the armed forces in an independent Scotland, including the removal of nuclear weapons from the country, while also remaining a member of Nato.

Mr Docherty-Hughes said: "Westminster has already wasted billions of pounds of taxpayer's money on nuclear weapons and expensive nuclear energy. It is therefore grotesque that Sir Keir Starmer is prepared to throw billions more down the drain when his party claim there is no money to improve our NHS, help families with the cost of living or to properly invest in our green energy future.

"This money would be better spent on a raft of other things – not least investing in the green energy gold rush, which would ensure Scotland, with all its renewal energy potential, could be a green energy powerhouse of the 21st century.

"And while the UK government wastes millions misfiring Trident missiles at the defence secretary, the urgent priority is more money for conventional defence and for our armed forces, who are underpaid and under-resourced.”

In March, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited BAE Systems Submarines in Barrow-in-Furness with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, after declaring a “critical national endeavour” to secure the nuclear industry’s future.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps branded the visit by Sir Keir an “attempted distraction from the Angela Rayner scandal”.

He said: “Sir Keir Starmer and John Healey tried twice to put Jeremy Corbyn in charge of the nation’s armed forces. The same man who wanted to scrap our nuclear deterrent, dismantle Nato and questioned the integrity of British Intelligence community.

“Labour’s shadow foreign secretary even voted repeatedly to scrap Trident. They are not the party to be trusted with our nation’s defences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Only Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives can be trusted to protect our nuclear deterrent and stick to the plan to work with our Aukus allies to build the world’s most advanced nuclear submarines, which will create thousands of jobs for people across the country and build a more secure world.