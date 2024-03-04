SNP ministers to set out plans for removing nuclear weapons after independence
SNP ministers are to set out proposals for the armed forces in an independent Scotland, including the removal of nuclear weapons from the country.
Angus Robertson, the external affairs secretary, will launch a new policy paper today focused on an independent Scotland’s “place in the world”.
It will cover the Scottish Government’s proposals for defence and security "as a full Nato member”.
And it will argue Scotland would gain “a seat at the table at the UN, the EU and other important global and regional forums”.
Mr Robertson said: "Independence would mean that Scotland gets to determine the type of nation it wants to be on the world stage. A nation that acts based on its values and principles, promotes human rights and development, and builds partnerships with other countries and international organisations to address global challenges.
“As an independent country we could renew and strengthen our existing relationships on these islands and around the world – promoting peace, prosperity and climate action, as a good global citizen committed to safeguarding human rights and upholding international law and the rules-based order.
“Scotland has a long history of being an outward-looking nation and I look forward to setting out our proposals in detail."
It will be the latest in a series of Scottish Government papers, titled Building a New Scotland, which are described as forming a prospectus for an independent Scotland.
The SNP has long backed the removal of nuclear weapons from Faslane. However, there have been questions in the past over what this would mean for possible Nato membership.
The Scottish Greens, who have a power-sharing relationship with the SNP, do not support joining Nato.
Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “There’s no end to the SNP’s fantasy claims about independence, but Angus Robertson’s latest nonsense is delusional, even by the Nat's bizarre standards.
“The SNP wants to dismantle Faslane and has never disowned Nicola Sturgeon’s statement that the party was a keen supporter of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which Nato said was ‘incompatible’ with membership. The SNP aren’t just offering cloud-cuckoo land – they’re already living in it.”
Pamela Nash, chief executive of pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, said: “Just days after introducing a multi-million cut for housing, paying for yet another paper on the SNP’s constitutional obsession confirms the nationalists are completely out of touch with the people of Scotland.
“Once again, it’s clear that this latest document is full of contradictions and nonsense claims. As part of the UK, right now Scotland has a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, is a member of the G7, and has a far greater global influence in tackling the climate emergency and promoting peace.
A UK Government spokesperson said: “People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating on the issues that matter most to them, like growing our economy, continuing to cut inflation and improving public services.“We want to work constructively with the Scottish Government to tackle our shared challenges because that is what families and businesses in Scotland expect.“This is not the time to be talking about distracting constitutional change.”
