Prime Minister says tariffs here to stay as he vows to 'turbocharge' economy

India trade deal believed to be close as government seeks out new markets to mitigate against impact

The Prime Minister has admitted US tariffs are here to stay and vowed to “turbocharge” the economy to mitigate the damage.

Donald Trump dropped his more extreme levies on Thursday, meaning most countries now face the same ten per cent rate as Britain on on importing goods to America.

Sir Keir Starmer has now suggested the tariffs on the UK are here to stay, so ministers must adapt to protect the economy.

Speaking to reporters in Cambridgeshire, the Prime Minister said: “My team are in contact with the president’s team every day.

“You have to understand that for the UK and the US we’re actually talking all the time.

“At the same time, I’m clear that this is a change which isn’t, in my view, temporary and therefore we’ve got to do the margins of making sure we turbocharge our own economy.”

His comments follow Trump’s top economic adviser Kevin Hassett saying it would take an “extraordinary deal” to see the 10 per cent rate lowered.

Speaking to to American broadcaster CNBC on Thursday, the director of the White House National Economic Council said: “I think everybody expects the 10 per cent baseline tariff is going to be the baseline.

“And it is going to take some kind of extraordinary deal for the president to go below there.”

It comes with the UK actively seeking out new markets to mitigate the damage, with a India trade deal close to completion. The Chancellor Rachel Reeves will visit the US this month, while a UK-EU summit in May has been described as a “chance “to refresh our relationship and make it easier for businesses to trade”.

Thursday’s visit also saw the Prime Minister deny the British approach to not retaliate to the US tariffs had resulted in no advantage for the UK.

He said: “I don’t think having a strong relationship with the US has given us no advantage whatsoever.

“We have got a very strong relationship on defence, security, intelligence sharing.

“No two countries are as closely aligned as ours.”

When pressed that most nations now face the same tariff rate as the UK, Sir Keir said: “Of course we are continuing to talk to the US about how further we can mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

“But a trade war is in nobody’s interest and there is no business sector that is being impacted by these tariffs who is saying jump in with both feet to retaliate and cause a trade war.”

The president’s surprise announcement of the 90-day pause to hefty tariffs imposed on some countries brought respite to battered stock markets across the globe, including London’s FTSE 100.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch called on the Prime Minister to convene members of a trans-Pacific trading agreement, including Mexico, Canada, Australia and Japan, to discuss ways to mitigate the impact of US tariffs.

The Conservative leader told the BBC: “All those countries are feeling the brunt of US tariffs.