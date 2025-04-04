John Swinney's charm offensive plans as SNP leader to march in New York's Tartan Day parade

John Swinney will march alongside Alan Cumming in New York’s annual Tartan Day parade

The First Minister will spend the day touting Scotland’s cultural heritage in the US and join the parade’s grand marshal, actor Alan Cumming, as they walk down the city’s Sixth Avenue.

Pedestrians and cars move through the Times Square district of Manhattan, New York. Picture: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Expected to do the same will be Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnstone.

The First Minister will also attend the first Hoolie in New York: an event laid on by the organisers of the annual Hoolie at the Hydro show, which celebrates traditional Scottish music; at the famed Carnegie Hall. The venue was built by and named for Scottish-born industrialist Andrew Carnegie, with Mr Swinney to later host a reception at the building.

Mr Swinney is expected to welcome the Renfrewshire Schools Pipe Band and the Atholl Highlanders to New York in the city’s Bryant Park, before celebrating Americans of Scottish descent in the “Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan” service at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Ahead of the second day of his visit, the First Minister said: “Scottish history and heritage are celebrated the world over and woven into the fabric of the United States. I know it means a great deal to the millions of Americans with Scottish connections.

“I am looking forward to leading Scotland’s presence during the Tartan Day parade alongside grand marshal Alan Cumming and to addressing the audience during at a venue named after one of Scotland’s most famous sons.

“Today is a day to celebrate the best of Scotland and to promote the iconic and globally revered culture and heritage we have to offer. I recognise the significance of National Tartan Day and it is testament to the strength of the Scottish diaspora in the US.