John Swinney voices ‘regret’ after former MP Mhairi Black quits the SNP

The former SNP deputy Westminster leader said she has disagreed with a number of decisions the party has made recently.

John Swinney has said he “very much” regrets former SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black’s decision to quit the party.

Ms Black, who spent nine years as an MP, said the party’s “capitulation” on trans rights was part of the reason for her decision.

She stressed she still supports Scottish independence but there have been “too many times” when she did not agree with decisions made by the party.

“There have just been too many times when I’ve thought, ‘I don’t agree with what you’ve done there’, or a decision or strategy that has been arrived at.

“To be honest, I’m looking around thinking ‘there are better organisations that I could be giving a membership to than this one that I don’t feel has been making the right decision for quite some time’.”

In particular, she said “the capitulation on LGBT rights, trans rights in particular” was a central issue, and added: “I thought the party could be doing better about Palestine as well. So it was just a culmination of these things.”

She has since said she will “throw my money behind” the Good Law Project, which campaigns on climate change and trans rights.

When Ms Black was first elected as the MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South, she was the youngest to ever be elected to the House of Commons since the 1830s. She took down Shadow Foreign Secretary Douglas Alexander in the process.

She defended her seat successfully in 2017 and 2019 and became the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader under Stephen Flynn MP.

However during her time in parliament she struggled with depression and anxiety, was diagnosed with ADHD and received death threats. She then announced she would not be standing for re-election in 2024.

She said: “I’m still just as pro-independence. If anything, I’m probably a bit more left-wing than I have been.

“I don’t think I’ve changed all that much. I feel like the party needs to change a lot more.”

Mr Swinney however insisted the SNP will “champion” LGBT rights under his leadership, adding the party is also using its “international voice” to push the UK Government to take a more “robust” stance on Palestine.

He said: “I very much regret the decision that Mhairi Black has come to leave the Scottish National Party.

“I wish it wasn’t the case and I wish her well for all that lies ahead.

“The SNP is a party that is addressing the core considerations and concerns of the people of Scotland, around the eradication of child poverty, around ensuring we succeed in our journey to net zero, that we are able to improve the performance of the National Health Service, and we address the cost of living challenge that people face in our society.

“But we’re also a party with an international voice, pressuring the United Kingdom Government to be more robust on the steps its take to ensure that the interests of the people of Palestine are addressed and the suffering of the people of Palestine is brought to an end.

“We are a party under my leadership that will champion the rights of all within our society, and making sure that we have the strongest possible position on LGBTQ rights in Scotland.”

