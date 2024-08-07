First Minister John Swinney has said police officers in Scotland were equipped to deal with any unrest north of the Border

John Swinney has said he has “deep concern” about escalating violence across the UK, as Police Scotland dispelled online speculation over a protest in Glasgow city centre.

The First Minister held a meeting with faith leaders at Bute House on Wednesday afternoon in a show of “solidarity”, as police south of the Border were preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests.

Mr Swinney told journalists he had “confidence” in Police Scotland’s ability to handle any potential demonstrations in the country amid reports of planned demonstrations in cities such as Glasgow.

However, police chiefs have warned against the spreading of misinformation over planned events after officers dispelled speculation about a far-right protest in Glasgow’s George Square on Wednesday.

Sabir Zazi, chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, said asylum seekers in Scotland were living in “constant fear” and were scared to go out. “These people are fearful already, they have fled dreadful situations,” he said. “We don’t want them to be retraumatised.”

An account named the Scottish Defence Group posted on TikTok telling people to attend a “peaceful protest about hundreds of illegal fighting age men being housed in our communities that are a danger to our children” in Paisley on Friday evening.

The account, which had around 2,300 followers, has since been deleted. The group also called for similar events to be staged this weekend in Aberdeen, East Kilbride, Glasgow and Greenock on the social media platform. The Stand Up To Racism group have organised a counter-protest in Paisley in response.

Mr Swinney said: “I’m very concerned – as many people are in our community – about the violence that has erupted in other parts of the United Kingdom.”

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney hosts a meeting with political party leaders at Bute House in Edinburgh. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Wire | PA

Referencing reports of unrest in Scotland, he said people were “entitled to protest”, but added: “What people are not entitled to do is spark prejudice and violence – that has to be tackled.”

He said Police Scotland were undertaking significant intelligence-gathering operations to identify risks of unrest.

“We can’t demonstrate at this stage if those risks will materialise, but what we can do is prepare for such risks and I am confident that Police Scotland is working with absolute focus on making sure that should any risks of that materialise, we are able to put in place the measures to provide assurance and safety for the communities in Scotland who have a right to feel safe in our society today,” he said.

The First Minister also said he “understood” the perspective of his predecessor Humza Yousaf, who warned on Tuesday that he did not know if his family should remain in the UK amid safety concerns.

Mr Swinney said: “He is a father and a husband. He cares for and loves his family, and he wants them to be safe. All of us want that for our family.

“The fact that he feels so uneasy and so at risk just now, and the fact that so many other members of the Muslim community, or members of the Jewish faith, feel unsafe in the current context is a matter of deep concern.”

Mr Swinney also invited party leaders across Holyrood to Bute House to display a show of “unity” in cracking down on potential racial tensions following unrest which has erupted across the UK following an attack in Southport in which three children were killed.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said Police Scotland was “hugely concerned” at events south of the border. His comments came after Police Scotland had earlier issued a plea to the public to be “wary” of what they read on social media.

Mr Ritchie said: “We understand the concern and officers right across Scotland are providing reassurance to communities across the country through enhanced patrols and direct engagement. We continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure any potential for violence or disorder in Scotland is identified quickly and responded to immediately.

“Policing in Scotland has strong relationships with the public and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our communities.

“We are aware of a number of potential protests, and counter protests, over the coming weeks, which will be policed appropriately. But we are not going to speculate on or add publicity to individual potential events.

“I would also encourage everyone to be responsible in their use of social media and not to share speculation or inaccurate information. Please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.”

He added: “Violence and disorder is not legitimate protest and anyone who engages in disorder will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he had asked Mr Swinney to be “ready to recall Parliament next week” if there is an outbreak of violence north of the Border.

The Muslim Council of Scotland said it had “full trust” that police protection in Scotland would be adequate if the violence does spill over the border.

Amid the unrest, Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said the publication of immigration law firms as potential targets for disorder could be considered a terrorism offence, and one case of alleged terrorism was “actively under consideration”.

His comments came as Derek Drummond, 58, who was part of the disorder in the Merseyside town on July 30 following the fatal Southport stabbing attack, became the first person to receive a prison sentence on a violent disorder charge following nationwide unrest.

Riots have broken out in numerous towns and cities including Rotherham, Hartlepool, Manchester, Aldershot, Sunderland, Liverpool, Belfast, Blackpool, Hull, Nottingham and Bristol, after inaccurate social media posts blamed the triple murder on a Muslim asylum seeker.

More than 400 people have been arrested following the disorder. Mr Parkinson said: “Anyone stirring up hateful or threatening activity on social media is potentially contributing to the violent disorder on our streets. You may be committing a crime if you repost, repeat or amplify a message which is false, threatening, or stirs up racial/religious hatred.