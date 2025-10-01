Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has said he is "totally frustrated" by the UK government's refusal to repeal a key piece of post-Brexit legislation he argues undermines the Scottish Parliament.

The First Minister said the Internal Market Act (IMA) eroded the powers of Holyrood by allowing Westminster to legislate in devolved areas "over our heads".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Labour opposed the legislation, which the SNP has labelled a power grab, but is now unwilling to scrap it.

John Swinney | PA

The UK government previously promised "improvements" would be made to the Act, conceding there were "real concerns" about how it had operated to date.

Following the UK’s departure from the European Union, the-then Tory UK government introduced the IMA to create a single market across the four nations of the UK.

The legislation, however, caused difficulties for the Scottish Government when it attempted to introduce a deposit return scheme for empty cans and bottles ahead of the rest of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of a recent review, the UK government is promising changes, including the introduction of exclusions to the legislation that have been agreed by all governments within a common framework.

As well as considering economic impacts, issues of environmental protection and public health will also be looked at for exclusions, with the UK government saying this ensures a “balance of factors is considered”.

But speaking at a special meeting of Holyrood’s committee conveners, Mr Swinney said: "I do not in any way, shape or form support the right of the United Kingdom parliament to legislate in areas of devolved competence over our heads, which is why I want to see the Internal Market Act repealed, because I think it erodes the powers of this Parliament."

He added: "I have to say I'm totally frustrated by the unwillingness of the current United Kingdom government to repeal the Internal Market Act. The Labour Party were opponents of the Internal Market Act when it was passed in the House of Commons. We had a united front on that question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They now form the government, but are not willing to repeal the Internal Market Act, despite the fact that the Scottish Government has given commitments around questions on the use of common frameworks, which I recognise the necessity for.