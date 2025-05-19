John Swinney has vented his frustration at violent scenes following this weekend’s Premiership matches.

John Swinney has been left “very concerned” by the disruption caused by Celtic fans celebrating their title victory at the weekend and an Aberdeen player injured at the hands of one of his own fans.

The First Minister spoke out on Monday after Celtic fans defied authorities and the club. Celtic officials had warned supporters not to take part in an unofficial title celebration in the city centre on Saturday following the club being presented the William Hill Premiership title trophy at Celtic Park.

Celtic fans celebrate at an unofficial title party in Glasgow. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police arrested nine people after thousands of Celtic fans gathered around Glasgow Cross for the unofficial street "title party" on Saturday afternoon. Officers said 15 people were charged in connection with offences, including being in possession of pyrotechnics or offensive weapons, assault and public order.

In Dundee, Aberdeen player Jack MacKenzie suffered a serious facial injury after one of his own fans ripped a seat out from the away stand at Tannadice and threw it towards the pitch at full time. It came as Dundee United finished the league season above their North East rivals, sparking a pitch invasion from home fans.

Mr Swinney insisted he was “not going to revisit the position on alcohol at football games”, but warned he was “very concerned by what I saw over the weekend”.

Speaking to journalists in Hamilton, the First Minister said: “I understand football supporters want to celebrate the performance of their teams - I don’t want in any way to question or to doubt that or to say I don’t understand that. Of course I understand that.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after being hit with an object from the crowd at the end of the 2-1 defeat at Dundee United. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“But it shouldn't be at the expense of other people - whether that’s a support which appears to be from the Aberdeen end throwing a chair that injures an Aberdeen player.”

Mr Swinney described the damage suffered by the Aberdeen defender as “a serious injury from what I can see”.

The SNP leader also hit out at Celtic fans causing “disruption in the centre of Glasgow”.