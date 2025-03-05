'Door not closed' on lifting football alcohol ban in Scotland

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The door is not closed on lifting the decades-long alcohol ban at football games, an internal Scottish Government document has said.

A briefing note written towards the end of last year said allowing alcohol in "a limited number of pilot projects would be the proposed course of action".

It added: "We understand from the SPFL [Scottish Professional Football League] that Police Scotland are open to discussions on this."

The sale of alcohol within football grounds is prohibited | zef art - stock.adobe.com

However, it also said there are "no plans at this time to remove the existing general restrictions".

The Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 1980 has prohibited the sale of alcohol within football grounds for more than 40 years, although there is an exemption for corporate hospitality areas.

There have long been calls to relax the rules, with football bosses pointing to the fact alcohol can be sold at rugby matches and other sports.

Last year, Health Secretary Neil Gray said any proposal to allow alcohol to be sold in football stadiums would be given “serious consideration”.

It came after SNP MSP George Adam called for the ban to be lifted, arguing football has “moved on” from the 1980s.

However, First Minister John Swinney later poured cold water on the idea, saying: “The Health Secretary was simply indicating that, as a government, we will receive representations, we’ll obviously consider those points.

“We have no plan to go down such a route, because it’s important that we take all necessary steps that we can to ensure we address the country’s relation with alcohol, and we have a safe and supportive sporting environment for all.”

A government briefing note written in November, released through Freedom of Information laws, discussed the issue of “alcohol in football stadia”.

It said Maree Todd, the SNP minister for sport, “has had discussions with the SPFL on the introduction of alcohol at football over the last couple of years and expressed the clear view that, while the door is not closed on the issue, any proposals coming forward would need to recognise the significant impact of alcohol on public health in Scotland”.

It said the First Minister had “confirmed that there are no plans to review to legislation on alcohol in football grounds”.

But the briefing note added: “It is, however, recognised that in many if not most cases it is possible to have alcohol at football stadia at present anyway, either in approved fan zones or hospitality suites.

“Extending this to concourses in a limited number of pilot projects would be the proposed course of action, with evidence gathered to understand the results and impacts.

Minutes show Calum Beattie, the chief operating officer at the SPFL, told a roundtable event in December that “alcohol is already widely available at football grounds in hospitality areas and many fans come straight to the ground from nearby pubs and bars”.

He said Police Scotland currently categorise lower risk games, and this mechanism “could potentially be used to enable alcohol to be sold in the ground”.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We have no plans to change the ban on alcohol sales at Scottish football grounds.