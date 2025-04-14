John Swinney during a press conference in Bute House | PA

John Swinney will effectively launch the SNP’s Holyrood election campaign when he publishes his Programme for Government next month

First Minister John Swinney will kickstart the SNP’s election campaign next month - as he insisted the “time was right” to push for independence despite the threat of a recession looming over the economy.

Mr Swinney confirmed he will publish his Programme for Government next month - containing a full 12-months of legislation his administration will bring forward before voters go to the polls next year.

First Minister John Swinney holds a press conference at Bute House the day after the Scottish Parliament voted on the Budget

The legislative programme, to be published on May 6, would “enable a full year of delivery between now and the Scottish election”, Mr Swinney stressed. Usually, the Programme for Government is published in September after MSPs return from summer recess, but the early publication will give the First Minister a full annual policy programme to put to the public.

He told The Scotsman that there were “a number of issues we are wrestling with” as his team draws up the legislative agenda for the last 12 months of the parliament and wouldn’t be drawn on whether a misogyny bill or human rights bill will make the prospective or be pushed into the next parliament.

Speaking at Bute House, the First Minister pointed to a “laser-focus on delivery” as his key pitch to voters - putting the SNP on a collision course with Anas Sarwar’s Scottish Labour party over the NHS.

Labour insiders told Scotland on Sunday that next year’s Holyrood election being fought on the NHS would play into their party’s hands, given the Scottish Government’s apparent struggles reviving the health service since the pandemic.

But Mr Swinney told The Scotsman that “we are seeing signs of progress” in meeting NHS waiting times.

He added: “We are seeing falls in diagnostic waiting times, we’re seeing increased levels of activity with the health service.

“I feel that the data is beginning to show the improvements that we have been working to achieve. We’ve set aims and objectives that are to be achieved before the May 2026 elections. I’ve got every intention of ensuring that we do so.”

John Swinney of the SNP, left, and Anas Sarwar of Labour take part in BBC Scotland's UK General Election Debate at The University Of Glasgow in June 2024 (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The First Minister said that his final Programme for Government before next year’s crunch Holyrood election would centre around his “four core priorities” - eradicating child poverty, improving the economy, tackling the climate crisis and improving public services.

He insisted that his government will bring forward “meaningful solutions” to the public, adding: “We are here to fix the challenges we face as a country.”

Mr Swinney used the set-piece speech at Bute House to renew demands for the UK government to nationalise the Grangemouth oil refinery, which is costing Petroineos almost £400,000 a day.

Grangemouth can be a new hub for sustainable industries (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The FM claimed the asset should be taken over by UK ministers as the steel plant at Scunthorpe south of the Border has - claiming Scotland was being treated as an “after-thought” by the Labour government.

The First Minister also called on more action from the UK government to mitigate the global turmoil caused by Donald Trump’s damaging tariffs on trade - demanding Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves tears up her fiscal rules and reverses her hike to employers’ national insurance contributions.

Mr Swinney said: “The world is changing around us. Quite simply, the UK government must change too.”

The FM will hold talks on Wednesday with business and trade union leaders to “map out the actions we can take” to mitigate any damage to the Scottish economy.

Pressed over whether the UK economy was poised to fall into a recession before next year’s election due to the economy uncertainly, the First Minister acknowledged there is “a risk of it” happening.

He added: “It’s more likely than it was a week past Wednesday.”

Asked whether the economic uncertainty meant the push for independence should take a back seat, Mr Swinney stressed independence was “a way around” the “damaging” impact of Brexit on the country’s finances and trade.

Mr Swinney said: “I believe the time is right for that.

“It’s so important that we have the economic power to act in the interests of the people of Scotland.”

In response, Scottish Conservative shadow finance secretary, Craig Hoy, said: “It defies all logic that John Swinney wants to compound the global economic turbulence that’s currently buffeting Scotland by once again pushing for independence.

“Tearing Scotland out of the UK would be an act of economic self-harm at any time, but doing so now, when the world economy is facing extreme pressure, would be utterly reckless.

“No serious or credible First Minister would seek to sow division and create unnecessary economic chaos in this way.