John Swinney is back on course to become the next First Minister, after would-be rival Graeme McCormick agreed not to stand.

Over the weekend the veteran SNP activist threatened to derail Mr Swinney’s bid to take over the party, after collecting signatures of support at an independence march in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, following a “lengthy and fruitful conversation” between the pair, Mr McCormick has agreed not to put his hat in the ring.

Nominations to stand to be the next SNP leader close at midday, and it is widely anticipated no-one else will stand against Mr Swinney.

Mr McCormick said he had secured the required backing of 100 signatures from 20 different branches to stand.

In a statement Mr McCormick says he will now be supporting Mr Swinney’s bid.

It said: “I’d like to put on record my thanks to John Swinney with whom I had a lengthy and fruitful conversation.

“John and I agreed the challenges which the SNP, our government and our people face, and explored new thinking on a range of issues which I am confident, as they are advanced, will inspire activists both within the SNP and wider independence movement in the following weeks and months.

“This is a fresh start for our members and our politicians, and I’m sure that John’s determination to deliver independence will be rewarded at the forthcoming general election.

“I have therefore concluded that I shall not proceed with my nomination for party leader but instead support John Swinney’s nomination for party leader and First Minister of Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means the party may avoid a costly leadership contest - last year’s contest, won by the current First Minister Humza Yousaf, cost £180,000, an expense the party won’t want in a general election year.

Over the weekend, Mr Swinney told Sky TV: “Bluntly, I would just like to get on with that as quickly as I possibly can do.

“Every day we spend on an internal contest, which I think we all probably know the outcome of, we delay the ability of the SNP to start rebuilding.”

He also told the BBC: “Obviously the party has got internal democracy it has got to go through, and nominations close at noon - we will find out then if there are any more candidates than me contesting the election to be the next SNP leader.

“But of course it is the democratic right of members of the party to come forward, there are thresholds of support they have to pass, and if it is the case we will have a contest - and I think the overwhelming majority of party members want us to get on with it.”

This morning the party’s deputy party leader Keith Brown told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “That’s the nature of internal party democracy, it is an open competition.