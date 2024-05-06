In Mr Swinney, the party would have an experienced campaigner at the helm who could draw a line under some of the setbacks that have marred Humza Yousaf’s premiership.

And the hammering suffered by the Conservative party in the local elections south of the Border has left some clear air for the SNP to sell its political messaging and to attempt to build support behind a ‘unity’ message.

It is why the party’s hierarchy will be desperately hoping Mr Swinney is the only official bid received when the deadline for SNP leadership nominations closes after 11.59am today.

John Swinney at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, after he became the first candidate - and likely only one - to declare his bid to become the new leader of the SNP and Scotland's next first minister. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Reports emerged yesterday that long-time party activist Graeme McCormick might be able to raise the 100 signatures required across at least 20 SNP branches to be able to trigger a SNP leadership contest.

Mr McCormick is believed to have used the independence march in Glasgow on Saturday, run by All Under One Banner, to drum up support for his candidacy.

If the activist does manage to achieve the threshold required, no serious analyst would contemplate him being able to legitimately challenge Mr Swinney. But any contest would immediately rob the former deputy first minister of the stable platform required to try and win back the support of disenfranchised SNP voters.

Should Mr McCormick receive the required nominations, a three-week leadership contest would be triggered, with ballots closing on May 27.

That process would not only delay Mr Swinney’s ability to control the narrative in the top job, but it would deliver considerable fodder for opposition parties to throw at the SNP. The financial cost of the contest would also be a major headache.