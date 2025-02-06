Anas Sarwar has warned skilled energy jobs could to lost to the rest of the UK if SNP ministers do no rethink their opposition to nuclear power.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has been accused of letting Scotland “fall behind” the rest of the UK after restating his government’s opposition to nuclear power.

The First Minister was accused by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar of being “trapped in the politics of the 1970s” over his refusal to alter the SNP’s longstanding opposition to the technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister John Swinney | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It renewed row comes as the Labour UK government has pledged to create thousands of highly skilled jobs by reforming planning rules to make it easier to build nuclear reactors. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said more nuclear power plants will be approved across England and Wales as red tape will be “slashed”.

Although energy is largely reserved to the UK government, Scottish ministers can veto nuclear power plant proposals through devolved planning regulations.

Last month, Scottish Labour energy minister Michael Shanks told a Holyrood committee of MSPs that his government respects the legitimately-held opposition to nuclear power by the SNP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as opposing traditional nuclear power projects, the Scottish Government has previously set out a rejection of small modular reactors, which are set to make up the UK government's fleet of new power stations.

The Scottish Government believes that while small modular reactors are “innovative in their size and construction technique”, they “use the same method of electricity generation as traditional nuclear fission”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | PA

Mr Sarwar warned Mr Swinney that his opposition will result in skilled workers leaving Scotland for other parts of the UK that are embracing the technology.

He said: “For almost 20 years, the SNP has vetoed nuclear energy projects in Scotland, leaving jobs growth and skills to go elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the next generation of small nuclear reactors could revolutionise our energy market.

“China is constructing 29 reactors, and the EU has 12 at planning stage. That is a huge advantage in the global race to harness new technologies to deliver cleaner, affordable, independent energy.

Read more: SNP told to rethink nuclear opposition after Grangemouth energy jobs losses

“So why is John Swinney determined to let Scotland fall behind?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister said he was sending a “clear policy signal” that his government will “power on with renewables”.

He said: “We are right behind the renewable energy revolution, and we’re delivering that. Mr Sarwar, in his pursuit of the new direction, wants to muddy the waters.

“He wants to add uncertainty. He wants to scare off investment from the renewable energy industry.

“I won’t be doing that. I will be giving a clear green light to the green energy revolution in Scotland, and I will be proud of what Scotland can deliver.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more: Labour vow over new North Sea oil licences as Rachel Reeves and Ed Miliband poised for Rosebank clash

Mr Sarwar said the First Minister could “unleash billions of pounds of investment and new jobs with the stroke of a pen”, but added: “Instead he is trapped in the politics of the 1970s.

He added: “He wants thousands of jobs and billions in investment to go to England and Wales rather than come to Scotland, all while weakening Scotland’s energy security.

“What kind of nationalist is he?”