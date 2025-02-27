John Swinney accused of 'letting down a generation' as 9,000 leave school without qualifications

John Swinney was grilled on education standards at First Minister’s Questions

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has been accused of “letting down a generation of young Scots” as thousands leave school without qualifications.

Last year, some 42.6 per cent of pupils - around 24,000 youngsters - left school without a single Higher. A further 16.5 per cent (9,000 children) left with no National 5 qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of this, about 1,300 young people also left school “without the most basic of qualifications”.

First Minister John Swinney. | Jane Barlow/Press Association

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar criticised Mr Swinney at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, saying he had “failed” to improve education standards in Scotland.

He also highlighted a report published only hours earlier by Audit Scotland which said the government and local authorities need to fundamentally rethink how they deliver education for children with additional support needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sarwar said: “Almost a decade ago, when John Swinney was education secretary, he said the defining mission of the government was education.

“On Tuesday it was revealed that under the SNP, attainment in Scotland’s schools is declining across the board and, shamefully, outcomes for young working-class Scots are getting worse compared to those from wealthier backgrounds.

“Today, the Auditor General said the SNP has failed to properly provide the support for those pupils with additional support needs. He said ‘the Scottish Government has failed to plan effectively’.

“John Swinney was the person tasked with improving Scottish education - he has failed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Sarwar said the First Minister was now “overseeing the betrayal of young Scots” amid claims the attainment gap is widening.

Figures published earlier this week found the attainment gap between the richest and poorest pupils had increased last year for those sitting National 4s, National 5s and Highers.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon had pledged to “substantially” close the attainment gap by the 2026 Holyrood election.

Mr Swinney rejected Mr Sarwar’s claims during the debate, and argued the overall poverty-related attainment gap had reduced by 60 per cent since 2009/10. He said the literacy attainment gap in primary and secondary schools was at record lows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Swinney, who was education secretary under Ms Sturgeon, added: “I accept there is more that needs to be done, but important and substantial progress has been made in closing the attainment gap.

“That is good for children and young people in our country.”

Mr Swinney said 95.7 per cent of school leavers were going on to a positive destination, which he claimed was the second highest since records began.

Mr Sarwar disputed this, claiming pupils going on to zero-hour contracts or voluntary work after school should not be classed as a positive destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debate was also used by Scottish Labour to put forward another pitch to voters ahead of next year’s election, utilising the party’s new campaigning phrase by saying the SNP was “going in the wrong direction”.

Mr Sarwar ended his turn at FMQs by saying: “As first minister, I will make sure every young Scot can reach their potential.