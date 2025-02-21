Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Labour Holyrood government would recruit professional role models to enter classrooms as part of the party’s education blueprint that “unlocks the potential of every young person”.

The party will set out its plans to improve education at this weekend’s Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow. This is alongside a new document establishing how it will modernise Scotland’s skills system, which includes proposals to make sure schools equip pupils with the right skills for the jobs of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this, Scottish Labour has pledged to establish a new skills for school programme to join up schools and workplaces.

The key policy will include classroom visits from role models, workshops and lessons related to the world of work, enterprise projects and industry-themed activities, and pupil visits to workplaces. Scottish Labour has also vowed to improve work experience opportunities and careers guidance in schools.

Scottish Labour is keen to place public sector reform at the centre of the 2026 Holyrood election, putting the SNP Government’s record on the line at the ballot box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party has claimed uneven provision of careers advice is exacerbating the disconnect between schools and the world of work, and has pledged to ensure all young people have access to quality skills and career advice.

Scottish Labour has also promised to widen certified work experience and guarantee every secondary school pupil has access to at least one industrial work placement.

Party education spokesperson, Pam Duncan-Glancy, said: “Scotland’s education system was once the envy of the world, but under the SNP it has been left to decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-GlancyPhoto by Russell Cheyne/AFP

“Classrooms are in chaos, the poverty-related attainment gap is shamefully wide, and schools are completely disconnected from the world of work. Young people are being robbed of opportunities and our economy is being held back by the SNP’s failure.