Polling expert Sir John Curtice. Picture: John Devlin

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice says Labour’s two by-election wins in England come as no surprise.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party overturned two huge Conservative majorities to win the seats of Wellingborough and Kingswood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party overcame a majority of more than 18,500 to take Wellingborough, which is a swing of 28.5 per cent - this is the second biggest swing from the Conservatives to Labour in any post-war by-election.

Gen Kitchen celebrates winning the Wellingborough by-election. Image: Joe Giddens/Press Association.

Gen Kitchen won this seat by 6,436 votes, and afterwards said: “The people of Wellingborough have spoken for Britain.

“This is a stunning victory for the Labour Party and must send a message from Northamptonshire to Downing Street.”

The by-election was triggered after Peter Bone was forced out of office by voters in a recall petition after he was suspended from parliament over bullying and sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies.

Meanwhile the Conservatives lost their majority of more than 11,000 with a swing of 16.4 per cent to Labour in Kingswood.

Damien Egan makes a victory speech after winning the Kingswood by-election. Image: Carl Court/Getty Images.

Damien Egan, who won the seat by 2,501 votes, blamed Rishi Sunak’s “recession” and leaving people “paying more and getting less” for his victory.

The constituency had been held by Chris Skidmore who quit over the government’s climate policies.

This means the Conservatives have suffered 10 by-election losses this parliament, more than any previous government since the 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir says the results show “people want change and are ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it”.

Polling expert Sir John says although these are big swings, they are not a “major surprise”.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “In the second half of last year, the Conservatives lost three seats to Labour thanks in each case to swings of more than 20 per cent.

“The standing of the parties in the opinion polls has changed little since then.

“On average, Labour are still as much as 17 points ahead, little different from where they have been ever since last summer.

“Consequently, big swings seemed on the cards.”

He says the Conservatives now “have a mountain to climb” after the “terrible result” to ensure their huge loss in the 1997 general election does not repeat itself in 2024.

However the polling expert says the results also show Labour cannot assume they will automatically pick up votes from the Conservatives, as these results show many discontented Conservative voters are going to Reform UK instead.

The anti-EU, right-wing Reform UK had its best by-election results since rebranding from the Brexit Party in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party came third in both by-elections, with 13 per cent of the vote in Wellingborough and 10.4 per cent of the vote in Kingswood.

Sir John said: “The anti-EU, anti-immigration Reform UK party had its best by-election performances by far.

“These performances are consistent with polling that has recorded a marked increase in the party’s support in recent months.

“According to the polls, most of the party’s support is coming from the Conservatives.

“For every voter who has switched since 2019 from Conservative to Labour, there is another one that has switched to Reform UK.

“True, not all of Reform’s support is coming from those who might otherwise have voted Conservative if Reform were not standing.

“Nevertheless, Tory MPs will now be even more concerned that the determination of Reform’s leader, Richard Tice, that his party should contest all Tory-held seats could cost them dearly.”

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “This is another step in the right direction, but these are by-election wins - not a single vote has been cast in the general election yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear people want rid of this rotten Tory government.