2024 general election: New poll predicts Conservative wipeout, and SNP to lose half their seats
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps says the Conservatives can still turn around their fortunes, after a poll predicted the party is heading for electoral wipeout.
A YouGov poll for the Daily Telegraph says the Conservatives will retain just 169 seats in This year’s general election, with Labour on 385.
This would give Sir Keir Starmer a majority of 120 and See a Conservative defeat on the scale of 1997.
The poll also predicts the SNP will lose almost half of its seats, retaining only 25 of its 43 MPs – but would narrowly remain the biggest party in Scotland.
However Mr Shapps says voters cannot write off the Conservatives just yet.
Mr Shapps is one of 11 cabinet ministers predicted to lose their seats according to this poll.
Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “The world has been through unprecedented times with things like Covid and this war in Europe costing a lot of money.
“But, actually, we do have a plan and that plan is starting to work - inflation being slashed, the number of small boats down by over a third, 36 per cent in fact.
“So, we have a plan which we are working to.”
He added: “I think the long and the short of it is we are not in an election, people aren’t being asked in the context of an actual election.
“As is often said, the actual poll on polling day is the only one that really matters.”
When asked if his party could turn the current opinion polls round, Mr Shapps said: “Absolutely - look, the reason I think we can turn it around is because at least people know we have got a plan and we are working to it.
“There isn’t a plan under Labour.”
Should the YouGov poll play out at the ballot box, every “red wall” seat won by the Conservatives from Labour by Boris Johnson in 2019 would be lost, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s seat.
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt is also predicted to lose her seat, despite enjoying a 15,000 majority.
This would be the biggest collapse in support for a governing party since 1906, with a swing of 11.5 per cent to Labour.
The poll also suggests the right-wing party Reform UK will have a massive influence - they won’t win any seats, but will be a decisive factor in 96 Conservative losses, which will be the difference between a Labour majority and a hung parliament.
In 1997 Sir John Major lost 178 seats and Sir Tony Blair won 418, giving him a majority of 178 and 13 years of Labour government.
A majority of 120 for Sir Keir Starmer would be larger than any in the last 20 years and is comparable to the win secured by Margaret Thatcher in 1983 and 1987.
The Lib Dems are also predicted to win 48 seats, recovering their pre-2015 size.
So who would win what in Scotland?
SNP
- Inverness, Skye and Wester Ross
- Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
- West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- Aberdeen North
- Aberdeen South
- Angus and Perthshire Glens
- Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
- Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
- Dundee Central
- Perth and Kinross-shire
- Stirling and Strathallan
- Alloa and Grangemouth
- Falkirk
- Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
- Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
- Paisley and Renfrewshire South
- North Ayrshire and Arran
- East Renfrewhire
- Kilmarnock and Loudon
- Central Ayrshire
- Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Edinburgh South West
- Edinburgh North and Leith
- Livingston
Labour
- Na h-Eileanan Siar
- Glenrothes and Mid Fife
- Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
- Dunfermline and Dollar
- Bathgate and Linlithgow
- Lothian East
- Midlothian
- Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
- Edinburgh South
- Airdrie and Shotts
- Coatbridge and Bellshill
- Glasgow North East
- Glasgow West
- Glasgow North
- Glasgow South
- Glasgow South West
- Glasgow East
- Mid Dunbartonshire
- West Dunbartonshire
- Paisley and Renfrewshire North
- Rutherglen
- East Kilbride and Strathaven
- Hamilton and Clyde Valley
- Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Conservatives
- Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- Gordon and Buchan
- Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
Liberal Democrats
- Orkney and Shetland
- Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
- North East Fife
- Edinburgh West
