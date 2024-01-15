2024 general election: New poll predicts Conservative wipeout, and SNP to lose half their seats

A YouGov poll suggests Sir Keir Starmer could win the 2024 general election with a majority of 120

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps says the Conservatives can still turn around their fortunes, after a poll predicted the party is heading for electoral wipeout.

A YouGov poll for the Daily Telegraph says the Conservatives will retain just 169 seats in This year’s general election, with Labour on 385.

This would give Sir Keir Starmer a majority of 120 and See a Conservative defeat on the scale of 1997.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: Andrii Nesterenko/Getty Images.

The poll also predicts the SNP will lose almost half of its seats, retaining only 25 of its 43 MPs – but would narrowly remain the biggest party in Scotland.

However Mr Shapps says voters cannot write off the Conservatives just yet.

Mr Shapps is one of 11 cabinet ministers predicted to lose their seats according to this poll.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “The world has been through unprecedented times with things like Covid and this war in Europe costing a lot of money.

“But, actually, we do have a plan and that plan is starting to work - inflation being slashed, the number of small boats down by over a third, 36 per cent in fact.

“So, we have a plan which we are working to.”

He added: “I think the long and the short of it is we are not in an election, people aren’t being asked in the context of an actual election.

“As is often said, the actual poll on polling day is the only one that really matters.”

When asked if his party could turn the current opinion polls round, Mr Shapps said: “Absolutely - look, the reason I think we can turn it around is because at least people know we have got a plan and we are working to it.

“There isn’t a plan under Labour.”

Should the YouGov poll play out at the ballot box, every “red wall” seat won by the Conservatives from Labour by Boris Johnson in 2019 would be lost, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s seat.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt is also predicted to lose her seat, despite enjoying a 15,000 majority.

This would be the biggest collapse in support for a governing party since 1906, with a swing of 11.5 per cent to Labour.

The poll also suggests the right-wing party Reform UK will have a massive influence - they won’t win any seats, but will be a decisive factor in 96 Conservative losses, which will be the difference between a Labour majority and a hung parliament.

In 1997 Sir John Major lost 178 seats and Sir Tony Blair won 418, giving him a majority of 178 and 13 years of Labour government.

A majority of 120 for Sir Keir Starmer would be larger than any in the last 20 years and is comparable to the win secured by Margaret Thatcher in 1983 and 1987.

The Lib Dems are also predicted to win 48 seats, recovering their pre-2015 size.

So who would win what in Scotland?

SNP

Inverness, Skye and Wester Ross

Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Aberdeen North

Aberdeen South

Angus and Perthshire Glens

Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

Dundee Central

Perth and Kinross-shire

Stirling and Strathallan

Alloa and Grangemouth

Falkirk

Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch

Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West

Paisley and Renfrewshire South

North Ayrshire and Arran

East Renfrewhire

Kilmarnock and Loudon

Central Ayrshire

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Dumfries and Galloway

Edinburgh South West

Edinburgh North and Leith

Livingston

Labour

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Glenrothes and Mid Fife

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

Dunfermline and Dollar

Bathgate and Linlithgow

Lothian East

Midlothian

Edinburgh East and Musselburgh

Edinburgh South

Airdrie and Shotts

Coatbridge and Bellshill

Glasgow North East

Glasgow West

Glasgow North

Glasgow South

Glasgow South West

Glasgow East

Mid Dunbartonshire

West Dunbartonshire

Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Rutherglen

East Kilbride and Strathaven

Hamilton and Clyde Valley

Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke

Conservatives

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Gordon and Buchan

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

Liberal Democrats