Joe Lycett has taken out a a full page advert in her local constituency newspaper inviting her on his new show.

The comedian took out the ad in the Eastern Daily Press - the South West Norfolk MP's local paper - and described himself as a "right wing comedian and passionate Liz Truss supporter" – a call back to his now infamous appearance on Laura Kuenssberg.

Addressing Ms Truss as "Babe", and starting the advert off with love heart emojis he wrote: "I hope you're not too surprised to see me popping my head out from between the sheets (of your local regional newspaper)"

He wrote: "Now I know that you haven't had the easiest few months and I just want to reassure you of my 100pc continued support.

"In the brief time we worked together, I felt like we struck up the kind of connection and rapport you get with all the great double acts like Ant and Dec or Holly and Phil (you'd be Phil)."

He added that he had spent months plotting her return to power and that “We'd give you a platform, allow you to speak your mind and provide at least three glasses of Echo Falls Pinot Grigio." before signing off "With deepest sympathies, Joe Lycett BA”

Lycett made headlines recently after challenging David Beckham to explain his role in the Qatar 2022 World Cup over the state's stance on LGBT+ rights – claiming he would shred £10,000 of his own money unless the footballer replied, with the comedian staging a fake shredding before insisted the money had been donated to charities.