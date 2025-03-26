Scottish Labour’s deputy leader defended the Prime Minister’s record in government.

Sir Keir Starmer is “not a liability” to Scottish Labour’s election chances, according to the party’s deputy leader.

Dumbarton MSP Jackie Baillie defended the Prime Minister’s record in government, but said she would have handled the announcement on cutting disability benefits differently if she had been in charge.

Her comments come ahead of Rachel Reeves’s Spring Statement, where the Chancellor is expected to announce £5 billion worth of cuts to welfare, including tightening up the eligibility criteria for personal independence payments, also known as PIP.

Disability benefits are devolved in Scotland, meaning these changes may not apply north of the Border. However, any changes could affect how much money goes to the Scottish Government to pay for benefits.

Ms Baillie was speaking at an event hosted by Holyrood Magazine looking ahead to next year’s Scottish Parliament election when she made the comments.

When asked if Sir Keir is a liability or an asset, Ms Baillie said: “He is not a liability, not at all.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer | Alistair Grant/Press Association

“Let’s just explore the welfare reforms - at a UK level the current benefit bill for PIP disability benefits is nearly £50bn and it is projected to rise to £76bn.

“What the government has said is that is unsustainable, and that is the case in Scotland as well. We need to work out how to make that sustainable while still supporting vulnerable people.”

However, when asked if the party had a communication problem since coming to power in July last year, Ms Baillie said: “I do accept that.”

The Scottish Labour deputy leader added: “We know work lifts people out of poverty and is something we should aspire to - the Labour Party is about labour and working people.

“This time we led with the chin and talked about cuts before we talked about getting people into work. I would have done it the other way around, from my perspective.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Last summer Holyrood polling put Scottish Labour and the SNP neck-and-neck, raising hopes amongst Labour ranks that Anas Sarwar would become the next first minister.

However, as more and more unpopular decisions have been made by the Labour party in Westminster, Scottish Labour’s performance in the polls has slipped back down to where it was in the 2021 Scottish election.

On the other hand, John Swinney has overseen the recovery of the SNP, with the party once again predicted to be the largest in Holyrood after the 2026 Scottish Parliament election - albeit on a reduced number.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes also spoke at the event. She said: “Labour, by all metrics, had an astounding victory last July, nobody is arguing with that.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes | Lisa Ferguson/National World

“But they have not been able to capitalise on that in Scotland. Having gone a considerable length of time without winning a by-election, you’re now starting to see the SNP literally being back in business.”

Rachael Hamilton, deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said Labour and the SNP were “fighting for the same votes” as they hold the same "ideological socialist stance”.

She said: “There have been so many policies that were not in the Labour manifesto and Rachel Reeves has announced some very unpopular policies such as removing winter fuel payments and bringing forward family farm taxes, which are really unpalatable to people and has damaged Labour’s chances in 2026.