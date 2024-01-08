Anas Sarwar says there needs to be an end to illegal occupation and illegal siege

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has claimed the political leadership of both Israel and Palestine needs to change to achieve peace in the region.

Mr Sarwar made the comments during a New Year speech in Rutherglen Town Hall on Monday as pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside the hall, calling on local Labour MP Michael Shanks to publicly support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Shanks became Scottish Labour’s second MP in Westminster by winning the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election in October.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, pictured outside Glasgow Cathedral. Image: John Devlin/National World.

Some of the protestors, who managed to get inside the venue before being stopped by police, said Labour Party supporters should be ashamed of themselves and accused them of supporting genocide.

Mr Sarwar has previously called for a full ceasefire in Gaza. However, UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has not gone as far as this, instead calling for a “sustained” ceasefire.

During his speech, Mr Sarwar was asked whether Scottish voters should listen to him or Sir Keir on the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Sarwar said: “That’s an issue that is always beyond party politics. The idea that somehow the opposition party in the UK is to blame for the actions of a far-right government led by Benjamin Netanyahu trivialises what is a serious and important issue.

“The challenge we have right now is just like we have to separate Hamas from the Palestinian people, because they do not represent the Palestinian people who are crying out for peace and change. Neither does Benjamin Netanyahu represent the Israeli people either.

“This is not a man who is interested in peace. This is a man who wants to use conflict as a weapon in his own political game rather than actually delivering the security and peace the people of Israel and the Palestinians are so desperate for.

“Ultimately we are only going to see peace in the region when we see a change in the politics on the ground, both in terms of the political leadership of Israel, but also the political leadership on the Palestinian side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sarwar said there needs to be an end to illegal occupation, illegal siege, and illegal settlements in the West Bank.

He said: “We need to see every single person as an equal, whether they are Israeli or Palestinian. Whether they are Jewish, Muslim or Christian, we want every life to be treated as equal.”

The comments come just days after First Minister Humza Yousaf said the Israeli action in Gaza had gone “way beyond a legitimate response”, and reiterated his calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Mr Yousaf said: “The time has come for the UK Government to speak out forcefully and make it clear that Israeli action has gone way beyond a legitimate response to the appalling Hamas attack of October 7.