Ukraine crisis: Invasion of Ukraine 'most dangerous moment since World War Two', warns Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Sturgeon, speaking alongside other party leaders ahead of First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, also branded Russian president Vladimir Putin an “autocrat”.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine overnight, with troops crossing the border into the country, forcing thousands of Ukrainians to flee their homes.

The leaders of the Scottish political parties made statements on the invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Sturgeon said Putin’s power can make him seem “impregnable” due to his control over the “apparatus of state”, the military and the media.

However, she added: “But, as with most strong men leaders, underneath the veneer of power lies insecurity and fear. Fear of democracy, of freedom, fear of the kind of popular uprisings witnessed over recent years in Ukraine ever happening in Russia.”

The SNP leader called the invasion a “critical juncture in history”, stating it was “perhaps the most dangerous and potentially most defining moment since the Second World War”.

She added: “We live in this moment, but it is true to say historic precedence will be set in the hours and days to come. These will determine the new norms of what is acceptable or not in our international order.

“Future generations will judge the actions the world takes in this moment.

“There are, of course, many complexities, but at its most fundamental this is a clash between oppression and autocracy on the one hand, and freedom and democracy on the other.

“We must all ensure that freedom and democracy prevail.”

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, said the world had become a “far darker and more unstable place than when we went to sleep last night”.

Focusing in on the impact of war on the people of Ukraine, Mr Ross said it was now clear the “only intention of Putin was war”.

He said images of those fleeing Ukraine were “difficult for us all to watch”, adding whole communities would be displaced, causing “life-long scars, both physical and mental”.

Mr Ross added: “I always thought and hoped war on this scale in Europe was something I would only know of through history lessons at school.

"But sadly after this morning, it’s part of our daily lives once again.

"I support the UK Government and allies around the world in their condemnation of this Russian war and their united efforts to avert further bloodshed.

"We can only hope and pray they will succeed, and we stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for “urgent humanitarian assistance” to support the people of Ukraine, stating the invasion marked a “dark day” for Europe and the world.

He also called for the “hardest possible sanctions” against Russians with links to Putin and called for action on the influence of Russian money and disinformation.

Mr Sarwar said: “Today a hard won and fragile peace in Europe has been shattered. Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable.

"Across the world today, the message is clear – peace and democracy must prevail and we will not bend to Vladimir Putin’s imperial ambitions.”

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said Ukrainians had an “inalienable right to self-determination”, stating the nation was “European” and its people had made that clear “time after time”.

He said no level of sanction should be off the table, stating action against Russian state-backed companies and other entities must be “swift”.

Mr Harvie said: “Today’s escalation of a Russian invasion which started in 2014 is a flagrant and grievous breach of international law, one which must be responded to in the most comprehensive terms.

“It seems inevitable now that there will also be a significant flow of refugees from Ukraine in the coming days, weeks and months.

"I trust that Scotland stands ready to play our part to support them in any way we can.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, highlighted the fact Edinburgh was twinned with the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, adding this “must stand for something”.

He said all those fleeing Ukraine should be offered the “safe harbour in the villages and towns of Scotland”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “They [Russia] have broken international law and they have threatened the very fabric of peace and security in our world.

"It is very likely that the invasion will lead to a catastrophic and wholly needless loss of human life.

"Today the Parliament and all parties in it speak with one voice. We utterly condemn the expansionist aggression of the Russian regime and stand in total solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

