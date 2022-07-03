Speaking on the radio on Sunday morning, Patrick Harvie said he is “really looking forward” to moving towards a pro-independence campaign as he said the Supreme Court route is “clearly preferred”.

The First Minister wants a referendum to take place on October 19 next year, however, experts have suggested Supreme Court judges will rule her government lacks the powers to stage such a vote.

A Plan B would be to use the next UK general election as a "de facto" referendum where the SNP would campaign on the single issue of independence.

Nicola Sturgeon, with Scottish Green leader Patrick Harvie, launched plans for a second referendum on Scottish independence (Picture: Russell Cheyne/pool/Getty Images)

Mr Harvie told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show he expects Greens to stand in such an election, however, said the party will be debating this in future conferences.

Asked if the Scottish Greens would be standing on the “single issue” of independence, Mr Harvie said: “Very clearly, Greens offer a distinct vision of what kind of independent Scotland we want and we’ve been very clear about that.

"We would be accepting the premise that a majority of votes for pro-independence parties and candidates needs to be respected as a mandate.”

Mr Harvie said he believes independence is a route to the “positive, green future”.

If the general election is the “only option” for having an independence mandate “respected”, Mr Harvie said “in those circumstances we will have to say that a majority of votes for pro-independence parties and candidates has to be respected.

"Voters are going to vote in the context of that election campaign. The large majority of the Green movement and the Green party membership and supporters have been supporters of independence and some who are support devolution and would like to see devolution expanded, I think they are going to see over the course of the campaign the fact that the devolution settlement that we voted for simply doesn’t exist anymore.

"We have a hostile UK Government which is persistently undermining, legislating in devolved areas without consent, taking away the powers of the Scottish Parliament without consent.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton said Mr Harvie’s comments were “astonishing” as the Greens appear “fixated” on independence.

The Liberal Democrat leader said: "This is the week that we saw waiting times for cancer care reach record levels and Scotland has the worst drug deaths in the whole of the world.

"These are the issues we should be focusing our political minds on and not attempts to break up the United Kingdom.”

Scottish Labour criticised the Greens for "betraying” environmentalists in order to push forward independence.

Sarah Boyack, Scottish Labour’s constitution spokesperson said: “This morning’s interview with Patrick Harvie shows what many of us have suspected for some time – The Scottish Green Party is more than happy to drop their environmental priorities to focus solely on independence.

“Faced with a climate crisis, the Scottish Green Party is deciding to put flags before the future of our planet.

“This is a betrayal of the thousands of environmentalists who oppose the break-up of the UK.