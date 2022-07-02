Scottish Independence: SNP bid to get Scots to register to vote ahead of Indyref2

The drive to sign up more voters has begun. (Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a second vote on leaving the UK on October 19, 2023.

And ahead of this "historic democratic event", SNP bosses launched a new campaign to encourage as many people as possible to sign up to vote.

In 2014, almost 85% of all those who were registered to vote had their say in the referendum - which saw the country opt to stay in the UK.

And SNP president Mike Russell insisted that the importance of registering to take part in the next referendum "cannot be overstated".

Mr Russell said: "Democracy is one of the guiding principles in the First Minister's announcement this week, which marks the beginning of an invigorating time in Scottish politics.

"The importance of registering to vote ahead of the independence referendum cannot be overstated - this is the opportunity for Scots to have their voices heard and decide their constitutional future."

The former Scottish Government constitution secretary added: "Over the coming weeks and months, the SNP will detail our arguments and make the case for Scotland to get rid of Westminster control and Tory governments we haven't voted for since the 1950s."

But he also stated: "The case for a referendum is now as much a Scottish democracy movement as a Scottish independence movement.

"And with the starting gun fired on the independence campaign, now is the time to prepare - and that starts with registering to vote in this historic democratic event."

People can register to vote by going online to http://www.registertovote.scot.

Meanwhile, the UK Supreme Court has been asked to consider if the Scottish government has the power to hold a consultative referendum on independence without Westminster's consent.