Indies, communists, unionists and libertarians - meet the small parties standing for election in Scotland
From the Conservatives to the SNP and even Reform, everyone knows the big parties vying for votes on July 4. But there are numerous smaller parties out there as well standing for election.
These smaller parties include ones covering specific issues, to those who want to go further left or further right than others.
So who are these parties, and where are they standing? The Scotsman takes an in-depth look at the parties outside of the major players who are vying for votes in Scotland.
Who are they?
They are a group of socialists and trade unionists who will “fight against all cuts to services, for public ownership, peace and socialist policies for the working class”.
The party is pro-independence and its priorities include ending “Israel’s genocidal destruction in Palestine”, reversing anti-trade union laws, increasing the minimum wage to £15 an hour, and nationalising energy companies, banks and big businesses like Amazon.
Candidates:
Lucas Grant, Aberdeen North
Jim McFarlane, Dundee Central
Chris Sermanni, Glasgow North East
Brian Smith, Glasgow South
British Unionist Party
Who are they?
They are opposed to the “Conservative-Labour-SNP establishment” and believe “in a Britain that is united, sovereign, democratic, industrial and functional, like the Britain that we used to know”.
Their policies include abolishing devolution, banning all non-student immigration, rebuilding border infrastructure, and investing in industry, public utilities and public services.
Candidates:
John Jo Leckie, Airdrie and Shotts
Gus Ferguson, Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Workers’ Party of Britain
Who are they?
Set up by George Galloway MP, this party aims to “build a new working-class politics in Britain”.
Their priorities include ending imperialist wars, ensuring a living wage and paid leave, free childcare, ending NHS waiting lists, offering public laundries, creches and dining facilities so women can go to work, increasing support for disabled and elderly people, a just transition, and free public transport, utilities and telecoms.
Candidates:
Tom Flanagan, Alloa and Grangemouth
Raymond Mennie, Dundee Central
Sovereignty
Who are they?
Formerly known as Restore Scotland, they want Scottish independence from both the UK and the EU.
They say they stand up for “the value and autonomy of the family, the sanctity of human life, and the health and wellbeing of the people of Scotland”.
The party wants to use the general election on July 4 as a referendum on independence, and say a vote for any pro-independence candidate should count as a vote for independence.
Candidates:
Moira Brown, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
Kelly Wilson, West Dunbartonshire
Independence for Scotland Party
Who are they?
They are a pro-independence party who, if elected, would abstain from Westminster.
Candidate Colette Walker said: “Abstentionism is necessary. The first step to getting out of prison is to realise you are in one. The first step to getting off our chains, is to realise that they are there - then, and only then, can we break free.”
Candidates:
John Hannah, Bathgate and Linlithgow
Colette Walker, East Renfrewshire
Social Democratic Party
Who are they?
They are a “patriotic, economically left-leaning and culturally traditional political party”.
Their priorities include ending mass immigration, renationalising railways and utilities, and establishing a British Housing Corporation to build 100,000 new social homes.
Candidates:
Allan MacMillan, Central Ayrshire
Ian Gibson, North Ayrshire and Arran
Scottish Family Party
Who are they?
They believe “strong families make for a strong nation”, and that issues such as poverty, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health and crime can be linked to family breakdown.
Their manifesto priorities include overhauling tax, benefits and education to recognise marriage, increasing child benefits and offering families council tax discounts, anti-LGBT inclusive education, anti-assisted dying and repealing the smoking ban. Other policy positions include no medical confidentiality or abortions without parental consent for under-16s, and the party says psychological abuse should be removed from domestic abuse law and child abuse should not be redefined.
Candidates:
Dawn Smith, Aberdeen North
Graeme Craib, Aberdeen South
Leo Lanahan, Coatbridge and Bellshill
Gareth Kirk, Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
Susan Ettie, Dundee Central
Danny Smith, Dunfermline and Dollar
David Richardson, East Kilbride and Strathaven
Maria Reid, East Renfrewshire
Niel Deepnarain, Edinburgh North and Leith
Phil Holden, Edinburgh South
Richard Lucas, Edinburgh South West
Euan Morrice, Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
Steven Welsh, Na h-Eileanan Siar
John McArthur, Rutherglen
Andrew Muir, West Dunbartonshire
Socialist Labour Party
Who are they?
They are anti-capitalist and believe “capitalism is responsible for the destruction of our industries and services, mass unemployment, homelessness and the tragic social problems which follow”.
Their policies including being pro-Palestine, nationalising public transport, services and industries, increasing the minimum wage of £20 an hour, banning private healthcare and private schools, using bank profits to build or refurbish one million new homes, setting pensions at the average national wage, repealing anti-trade union laws, and cutting defence spending.
Candidates:
Louise McDaid, Central Ayrshire
David Jacobsen, Edinburgh North and Leith
James McDaid, North Ayrshire and Arran
Communist Party of Britain
Who are they?
Founded in the 1920s, they are “Britain’s Marxist party of the labour movement” and are “organised for socialist revolution”.
The party aims to achieve socialism by using Marxist-Leninist principles, where “the means of production, distribution and exchange will be socially owned and utilised in a planned way for the benefit of all”.
Candidates:
Drew Gilchrist, Coatbridge and Bellshill
Richard Shillcock, Edinburgh North and Leith
Gary Steele, Glasgow North East
Scottish Libertarian Party
Who are they?
They say they are a “home for the disillusioned and non-voters”.
Their priorities are ending national lockdowns, “rescuing the right to free expression and protecting it from political radicals” and allowing people “to be free at the individual level”.
Candidates:
Calum Paul, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
Tam Laird, Edinburgh West
Daniel Fraser, Midlothian
Ross Hagen, Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Heritage Party
Who are they?
Formed in 2020, they “stand for free speech and liberty, traditional family values, national sovereignty and financial responsibility”.
They say British culture and heritage is “under severe attack by subversive ideologies in the guise of political correctness”, and argue common law based on Christian principles is the “fairest system of justice in the world”.
Candidates:
David Griffiths, Dumfries and Galloway
UKIP
Who are they?
This party was formerly led by Nigel Farage, who is now at the head of Reform, and since the 1990s has campaigned for Brexit.
At this election its priorities are using the military to stop small boat crossings, introducing tougher restrictions on immigration, deporting criminal migrants for processing in the Falkland Islands, leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, increasing defence spending, and scrapping net zero commitments.
Candidates:
Donald MacKay, East Kilbride and Strathaven
Christopher Ho, Hamilton and Clyde Valley
Neil Wilson, Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Liberal Party
Who are they?
Tracing its origins back to the 17th century, the Liberals were frequently elected to government in the 19th and 20th centuries.
They aim to create a liberal society “in which every citizen possesses liberty, property and security, and none shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity”.
Candidates:
Allan Steele, East Renfrewshire
Scottish Socialist Party
Who are they?
They are pro-independence and want to create class solidarity, with workers “organised on the principles of democratic socialism”.
Their priorities include ending fuel poverty, a just transition, introducing equal pay for women and a £15 minimum wage, abolishing zero-hours contracts, free public transport, building 100,000 council homes, and ending arms sales to Israel and calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Candidates:
Liam McLaughlin, Glasgow East
Bill Bonnar, Rutherglen
Christian Party
Who are they?
They aim to bring “Christian concern, good will and action into the community, education, business and politics” and say other political parties are “not rooted in Christ and are therefore unlikely to achieve lasting good in God’s eyes”.
Candidates:
John Cormack, Glasgow West
Dr Donald Boyd, Na h-Eileanan Siar
Socialist Equality Party
Who are they?
They aim to “build a socialist anti-war movement, based on the working class”.
Their priorities include ending the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and offering a left-wing alternative to Labour. The party says “a vote for [Sir Keir] Starmer and Labour is a vote for austerity, repression, genocide and war”.
Candidates:
Darren Paxton, Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
Freedom Alliance
Who are they?
They were formed in 2020 in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, campaigning against lockdowns and vaccines.
The party aims to create a society “in which individuals, families and communities are freed from state and global corporate control”, and say they offer a “home for the politically homeless”.
Candidates:
Mark Turnbull, Paisley and Renfrewshire South
