Income tax in Scotland is 'hammering' families and 'choking' opportunities, says Anas Sarwar

The Scottish Labour leader said his party had a ‘presumption against any increases’

Income tax in Scotland is "choking off" opportunities and "hammering" families in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader said his party had a "presumption against any increases to income tax".

Mr Sarwar made the comments as he announced plans to deliver a new economic growth strategy for Scotland during an event attended by business leaders in Glasgow.

There has been speculation that First Minister Humza Yousaf will seek to implement "progressive" tax rises to help pay for public services.

Scots earning more than £28,000 already pay more income tax than those in England. An intermediate rate of 21 per cent is paid on salaries of between £25,689 and £43,662.

Mr Sarwar said: "I think income tax has been used as the substitute for economic growth, and it's actually choking off opportunity and actually hammering families in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

"He seems to believe, our First Minister, that someone earning over £24,000 a year is somehow well off and therefore should pay higher taxes. You ask families across the country that are on £24,000. They don't feel very well off. They're struggling to pay their mortgages. Mortgages have gone up because of Tory economic chaos.

"They're struggling to pay their energy bills, they're struggling to pay their food bills, and now they're getting hit with a potential of a council tax increase of over £700 as well.

"That's choking off opportunity, and pushing more and more people into poverty. So we have a presumption against any increases to income tax, and we instead want the Scottish Government to focus relentlessly on economic growth to increase the size of the cake and to then make those strategic investments so we can deliver social reform here in Scotland."