The former health secretary’s arrival in the Australian jungle was teased during Tuesday evening’s episode of the hit ITV reality show. Speaking in a video clip played at the end of the show, Hancock, 44, said: “When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.

“People will see me warts and all. See the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias, but I’m about to find out.”

During the programme, co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly teed up the arrival of two new campmates, which were confirmed to be Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh.

Ant and Dec also informed the current celebrity contestants of the new arrivals and broke the news that both Hancock and Walsh, 36, would be undertaking the next trial.

Other celebrities including singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, rugby player Mike Tindall and actress Sue Cleaver are already in the camp, in New South Wales, Australia.

Following his decision to join the series, Hancock had the Tory whip suspended and was criticised for taking part at a time when Parliament is sitting.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Sun he was "very disappointed" in Hancock following the announcement.

Ahead of entering the jungle, Walsh said: “It seems that every single person that does the jungle says it’s the best experience of their life.

“So I’m up for that, I’m up for the best experience of my life. Who wouldn’t be?

“Over the years I’ve read a lot of things about myself and, you know, it does hurt and so I’d love for it to be a kind of new start and just maybe change opinions. That’d be really nice.”

Ant and Dec shared their excitement over the imminent arrival of the new celebrities with the viewers, with Dec saying: “I can’t wait to get those two in there.”

To which Ant added: “That’s it from us. We’ll be back tomorrow night at nine to see how Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock get on in the trial.”

The I’m A Celebrity… launch episode on Sunday night saw 10 new famous faces enter the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, after the show was shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The news of the new arrivals comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show on “medical grounds” after just one day in the jungle.

ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.

Attwood said “heartbroken is an understatement” after starting her journey home to the UK.