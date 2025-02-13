'I wanted to make a difference': Second female SNP MSP resigns within days

Evelyn Tweed says she will step down to ‘embrace new opportunities’.

The second SNP MSP mentioned in a rumoured all-female “hit list” linked to the party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has announced she will be standing down at next year’s Holyrood election.

Evelyn Tweed - the MSP for Stirling since 2021 - announced her resignation on Thursday.

The decision came as Health Secretary Neil Gray described reports of a “hit list” of MSPs Mr Flynn Flynn wants to be replaced with former MPs as just “speculation”.

Ms Tweed said of her decision: “I have informed my branch that I have not sought re-selection for the Stirling seat and have decided to stand down at the 2026 Holyrood election to embrace new opportunities.

Evelyn Tweed MSP

“It has been an immense pleasure to serve, first as the councillor for the Trossachs and Teith ward of Stirling Council, and then as the constituency MSP for Stirling since 2021. I entered politics because I believe in Scottish independence and I wanted to make a difference to people’s lives.

“When I stand down, I will have dedicated over 35 years to public service - first as a housing professional, and then as an elected representative. I passionately believe that Scotland will be an independent country.”

Ms Tweed thanked her family, friends and staff for their “unwavering love and support” and vowed to continue serving her constituents until next year’s election.

Earlier this week, The National reported Mr Flynn had created a list of female MSPs he wanted to oust from Holyrood to make way for former MPs who failed to retain their seats in last year’s general election.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn | PA

Ms Tweed was allegedly on this list, alongside Audrey Nicoll, who separately announced she was standing down this week.

SNP MSPs Karen Adam, Colette Stevenson, Jackie Dunbar and Emma Roddick are also allegedly on the list.

Ms Roddick, who served as a minister in the Scottish Government under Humza Yousaf, appeared to suggest on X this week there is an issue with misogyny in the party.

Mr Flynn denies such a list exists, and Kirsty Blackman, the only female SNP MP left in Westminster, dismissed the allegations as “completely made-up nonsense”.

Only days after the allegations were published, Ms Nicoll announced she would be stepping down as the MSP for Aberdeen South and Kincardine.

At the end of last year, Mr Flynn faced a backlash over accusations he had suggested Ms Nicoll step aside to allow him to become the SNP candidate for the constituency instead.

Ms Nicoll said Mr Flynn was not the reason she is stepping down, with the former police officer adding: “By the time you reach my age, and especially having worked in a male-dominated work environment for 31 years, I’m not in the game of being pressurised by men into doing something that isn’t right for me.”

The decision instead came after reflection over the Christmas period, she added, with her initial intention having been to only sit in Holyrood for one parliamentary session.

Ms Nicoll added: “The hit list is not something that I was aware of, it’s certainly not come across my radar in Holyrood.”

The party, however, has “got to be careful to how we respond” to it, she said.

A spokesman for the SNP said: “This is nonsense and entirely untrue.