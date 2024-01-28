Humza Yousaf urged to order ministerial code probe into himself over Whatsapp scandal

Humza Yousaf has been urged to order an investigation into himself over statements made about deleted WhatsApp messages.

It follows his appearance before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, where the First Minister appeared to admit deleting WhatsApp messages, despite previously claiming otherwise.

Appearing at the Inquiry, Mr Yousaf was shown a table provided by the Scottish Government, which said he “deleted all messages after a month for cybersecurity purposes as per their understanding of the Scottish Government mobile messaging apps usage and policy”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf leaves the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing.

Asked if that was an accurate representation of the First Minister’s position, he replied: “Yes”, despite denying he’d deleted messages last year.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has now called for Mr Yousaf to refer himself to the independent adviser on the ministerial code, accusing him of a “blatant attempt to mislead the public”.He said: “Due to your flagrantly deceitful statement made to the press in late October, which we now know to be false following the inquiry’s hearing, I am urging you to refer this matter to the independent adviser on the ministerial code to investigate whether your statement contradicted that code.

“If you want to restore any shred of integrity you have left, you should make such a referral as a matter of urgency.”

The ministerial code is strict about the accuracy of information given to parliament, with anyone found to have “knowingly” misled Holyrood expected to resign, but it is less explicit about dealing with journalists.

Pressure has been ramping up on the Government over its handling of informal messages during the pandemic, with both national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch and chief medical officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith openly talking about deleting messages.

Earlier in the inquiry’s probe of the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic, it heard of so-called “gold command” meetings chaired by Nicola Sturgeon and attended by senior cabinet ministers and officials. According to lead counsel to the inquiry Jamie Dawson KC, no minutes were ever taken from these meetings.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, has also written to the First Minister, pressing him on referring the lack of minutes of such meetings to the independent adviser.

Mr Cole-Hamilton wrote: “I am concerned, therefore, that the absence of any minutes for the meetings that took place between the former first minister, the deputy first minister, other cabinet secretaries and senior policy advisers constitutes a breach of the code.

“The content of these meetings could have included critical discussions and insights that shaped the decisions on which lives and livelihoods depended.

“They would have been of critical interest to the families fighting for the answers and the understanding they deserve, but which they may now have been denied.

“To that end, I urge you to contact the independent adviser on the Scottish ministerial code as soon as possible to formally launch an investigation into this matter.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said:“The Scottish Government is committed to responding to both the UK and Scottish Covid-19 inquiries, as learning lessons from the pandemic is vital to prepare for the future.