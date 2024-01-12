The SNP is set to officially launch its 2024 election campaign in Glasgow

Humza Yousaf says the SNP will not give up on independence, even if it loses out to Labour at the general election.

The SNP officially launches its 2024 general election campaign in Glasgow on Friday, with a message to make Scotland “Tory-free”.

Last year the party agreed that if they do win the most Scottish seats at the ballot box, they have a mandate to start negotiating independence.

However earlier this week SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said the independence debate will stop if they don’t win the most seats.

Speaking ahead of the campaign launch, Mr Yousaf says Mr Sheppard was “not wrong” in his comments, but added the SNP will never give up the dream of an independent Scotland.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, the First Minister said: “It is true that if the signal sent to Keir Starmer, who will undoubtedly be the next Prime Minister, that Scotland voted for Labour MPs who won’t stand up for independence, then gaining independence becomes more difficult.

“The independence cause is only strong if the SNP continues to win.

“The SNP will never stop campaigning for independence, it never has in 90 years.

“I wouldn’t expect us to suddenly stop - that’s the reason for our party’s existence.”

He added the SNP is “election ready” and has its candidates in place to start fighting the general election campaign.

Mr Yousaf also added the party’s finances are in a “stable position”, but added they will be relying on the message that a vote for an SNP MP makes sure Westminster can’t ignore Scotland.

He added: “Independence will be page one, line one of our manifesto.

“But independence is not a cause for its own sake.

“I believe in independence because I believe in a fairer economy where we don’t just reduce poverty but use our powers to eradicate poverty.

“I want to grow the economy but I can only do that when I have all the economic levers and employability in my hands.

“I can do it up to a point, but not completely.

“We have no control over oil and gas either.