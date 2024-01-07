SNP MP Tommy Sheppard: Debate on independence stops if SNP loses next election

Tommy Sheppard said ‘this year’s vote is about whether the journey continues’

Tommy Sheppard. Picture: PA

The debate on independence will stop if the SNP lose the general election in Scotland, one of the party’s MPs has said.

The party has said it will put the issue at the heart of its manifesto, agreeing at its conference that a majority of MPs north of the border after the next vote will be a mandate to give “democratic effect” to Scottish independence.

But writing in the Sunday National, senior MP Tommy Sheppard urged Scots not to abandon the party in favour of Labour to ensure the Tories lose.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party, he wrote, has already won the vote and will take Downing Street following the election, but the SNP losing its Westminster majority in Scotland would dash the hopes of independence.

“We need to be very clear with the electorate, this year’s vote is about whether the journey continues, whether we can create circumstances to move towards our independence,” he wrote.

“And with a corrupt first-past-the-post system, the only way to do that is to vote SNP.”

Mr Sheppard added: “If the SNP lose the election in Scotland, the debate on independence stops.

“That is why we must put aside our differences and unite.”

His call for unity could be seen as an attempt to ward off any traditional independence supporters from supporting other such parties, most notably the Alex Salmond-led Alba Party.