Humza Yousaf shuts down SNP MSP John Mason for defending anti-choice protestors outside abortion clinics
Humza Yousaf was widely applauded for telling one of his own backbenchers to “listen to women” when it comes to accessing abortions.
John Mason said the Scottish Government was “overreacting” by backing proposals to ban anti-choice protestors from outside hospitals.
However, Mr Yousaf said the Glasgow Shettleston MSP “would do well to listen to women” who say they have been harassed and intimidated by these protestors while trying to access abortion services.
Green MSP Gillian Mackay is bringing a Bill through Holyrood to create buffer zones around clinics, creating a 200m safe access zone around all medical centres offering abortion services.
She quizzed Mr Yousaf at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, where he said his Government “fully supports” the Bill.
However, Mr Mason, who has previously been criticised for attending one of the protests, insisted “no one is being harassed at these vigils” and the Government was “overreacting” with the legislation.
The First Minister said: “I wouldn’t agree. What’s so important in this matter, particularly for men, is to listen to the voices of women.
“Women tell us and have given powerful evidence that whatever John Mason’s view, harm is being done. They do feel harassed and intimidated.
“Even if John Mason was to discard that evidence, I would encourage him to listen to the clinicians at these services, who have spoken very powerfully about the impact this is having on staff.”
Mr Mason argued the majority of the protestors were “elderly, religious people”, which the First Minister again shut down as an argument.
He said: “John Mason knows I’m religious myself, I pray. But you can pray anywhere in the world. Why would you have to go to abortion services where women are being harassed and intimidated?
“It is crucial that instead of men imposing views on what the impact of these protests are on women, he would do well to listen to the voices of women and staff.”
A Government spokesman later told journalists they expected SNP MSPs would be whipped on a vote on the Bill. This means Mr Mason could face disciplinary action if he votes against the proposals.
