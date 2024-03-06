Anti-abortion protesters handing out "misleading and false" information outside of healthcare buildings may deter patients from accessing a range of medical resources, medics have warned, leaving staff "frustrated, anxious and concerned about their patients".

Appearing before the Scottish Parliament’s health and social care committee on Tuesday, Professor Sharon Cameron, a consultant in sexual and reproductive health at Edinburgh’s Chalmers Centre, said patients felt “intimidated” by anti-abortion protesters outside the healthcare clinic.

“Staff are concerned about the patients feeling so intimidated by the presence of the protesters that they may be less likely to access the services,” Prof Cameron said.

“As I've said already, our service provides a whole range of services, including for young people, but for other vulnerable groups, and they are worried that that might deter others from coming.

“The protesters are outside other clinical buildings such as the dental hospital and outside and adjacent to the [Princess Alexandra] Eye Pavilion, so there's concern amongst staff that they may be intimidating patients who might be deterred from using those services as well.

“They're in close proximity to the public high school and handing out distressing and false information.”

Prof Cameron said there had been “a direct effect on staff” as well.

“The staff have felt frustrated about the presence of the protesters, that we are powerless to do anything about them,” she said. “They feel frustrated that it's unacceptable that they're protesting about an essential health care service outside a health care clinic.

“They're anxious and concerned about putting off patients attending our services.”

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay, who lodged the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill, said: “I have heard from a lot of doctors and nurses and others who are being hugely affected, but are also all too aware of the terrible impact that these anti-choice protests are having on their patients, as well as others who use their buildings.

“Nobody should have to pass these kinds of banners and placards just to get to work. It is not fair on service users and it is not fair on staff. We are so close to making buffer zones a reality, and ending the harassment for good.”

The Bill would make it an offence “to do anything that intentionally or recklessly influences another person’s decision to access abortion services at a protected premises”, or to “intentionally or recklessly causes harassment, alarm or distress” in relation to accessing healthcare.

The legislation would stop anti-choice protests from taking place within 200m of medical facilities, and would allow for an unlimited maximum fine for people who breach the zone.

Dr Lailah Peel, from the British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland, said: “The BMA appreciates that there is a wide range of views about abortion. However, approaching people accessing these services who may already feel vulnerable, and intimidating staff who are providing necessary health services, are unacceptable ways to promote anti-abortion views.

"Our members have flagged their concerns about these protests and the significant impacts they are having … so, while it is not a surprise to hear fears that these protests may be putting patients off accessing health services, it remains extremely worrying.