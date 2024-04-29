I know this is perhaps a bit pre-emptive seeing as Humza Yousaf has not officially announced he is going - but who could replace him?

Former deputy first minister John Swinney arrives at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing in Edinburgh

Reports this morning suggest senior figures within the party want to see John Swinney installed as an interim First Minister.

He is the former deputy first minister and former SNP leader, and has held numerous cabinet positions, including finance secretary, education secretary and Covid-19 recovery secretary.

Other options include Neil Gray - he is a close ally of Humza Yousaf and has been rewarded for his loyalty by being economy secretary and is now the health secretary.

He is seen as a safe pair of hands, but perhaps the “continuity candidate” given he is so close to the current First Minister.

How about Kate Forbes?

She came second in the SNP leadership race last year and remains hugely popular on the SNP backbenches.

Ms Forbes is seen as highly competent given her successful stint as finance secretary, but many disagree strongly with her on social issues as she is against gay marriage, abortions and some see her as a climate change sceptic.