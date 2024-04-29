Humza Yousaf on the brink LIVE: First Minister said to be considering his position as leader
Follow along live as Humza Yousaf considers his position as First Minister.
Humza Yousaf on the brink: First Minister considering his position as leader
Key Events
- Reports suggest Humza Yousaf could be set to resign as First Minister
- Opposition parties say it is not a case of if he resigns, but when he resigns
- Humza Yousaf faces two no-confidence votes later this week
Humza Yousaf has been spotted leaving his home in Dundee with his aides to travel through to Bute House in Edinburgh.
There is already a media presence outside Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence.
Who is Kate Forbes?
Alba says it is “absurd” for Humza Yousaf to considering resigning as First Minister when he could make a deal with the party to save his position.
Ash Regan, Alba’s only MSP in Holyrood, is the only one not to declare how she will vote in a no-confidence vote and potentially holds the deciding vote.
Alba MP Kenny MacAskill says it would be an “absurd situation” for Mr Yousaf to resign when there is an “opportunity for the SNP to get back on the independence track”.
When asked whether there should be a Scottish election, Mr MacAskill said: “It’s probably not what the Scottish people want.”
Labour MSP Paul O’Kane was on BBC Good Morning Scotland programme today.
He said: “We’ve been saying across the weekend it’s a matter of when not if.
“The moment of when is perhaps upon us.”
He added: “This has been a story of chaos and the government is clearly in chaos and is failing the people of Scotland.”
Always love to look at bookies’ odds when it comes to things like that.
Coral puts Kate Forbes as the odds-on favourite at 1-2.
Kate Forbes: 1-2
Neil Gray: 2-1
Màiri McAllan: 7-2
Jenny Gilruth: 5-1
Ash Regan: 6-1
John Swinney: 8-1
Fergus Ewing: 16-1.
Who could replace Humza Yousaf?
I know this is perhaps a bit pre-emptive seeing as Humza Yousaf has not officially announced he is going - but who could replace him?
Reports this morning suggest senior figures within the party want to see John Swinney installed as an interim First Minister.
He is the former deputy first minister and former SNP leader, and has held numerous cabinet positions, including finance secretary, education secretary and Covid-19 recovery secretary.
Other options include Neil Gray - he is a close ally of Humza Yousaf and has been rewarded for his loyalty by being economy secretary and is now the health secretary.
He is seen as a safe pair of hands, but perhaps the “continuity candidate” given he is so close to the current First Minister.
How about Kate Forbes?
She came second in the SNP leadership race last year and remains hugely popular on the SNP backbenches.
Ms Forbes is seen as highly competent given her successful stint as finance secretary, but many disagree strongly with her on social issues as she is against gay marriage, abortions and some see her as a climate change sceptic.
Another name being floated around this morning is Jenny Gilruth, who is education secretary.
What happens if Humza Yousaf resigns?
If Humza Yousaf resigns today as we are hearing, then parliament has 28 days to find a replacement First Minister.
There is no clear standout candidate - there are rumours former deputy first minister and SNP leader John Swinney could be drafted in to take on the job in the interim.
Other reports suggest Kate Forbes, who ran against Humza Yousaf to be SNP leader last year, could put her hat in the ring again, and others suggest Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth could stand.
But if they don’t find a new First Minister within 28 days, then parliament would be dissolved and that could lead to a Scottish election.
What happens if Humza Yousaf doesn't resign?
There are two votes of no-confidence scheduled for probably Wednesday afternoon.
The first was put forward by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross of no confidence in Humza Yousaf as First Minister.
The only MSP who has not declared their position on this is Alba MSP Ash Regan.
If Mr Yousaf loses that vote, he is not actually required to resign but it is almost impossible to see how he could stay on.
In that case the parliament has 28 days to find a replacement and if they can’t, parliament gets dissolved and that could lead to a Scottish election.
The second is a vote of no confidence in the whole government, put forward by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
We don’t know what Alba or the Greens are going to do in this vote - but the Conservatives and the Lib Dems say they will back Labour’s motion.
If the government loses that vote, all ministers would have to step down and that could trigger a Scottish election.
Moving over to Sky News - Ellie Reeves, Labour’s deputy national campaign coordinator, said: “No-one voted for Humza Yousaf and given all of the chaos I think there should be an election up in Scotland so that people in Scotland can have their say on what’s happening up there.
“At the moment they are being failed by an SNP government in Holyrood and a Conservative government in Westminster.”
Michelle Thomson MSP, who backed Kate Forbes’s leadership campaign, says she has heard “rumours” the First Minister is considering stepping down rather than facing a vote of no-confidence.
Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Ms Thomson said: “I’m hearing the same rumours and I think we’re all waiting to see what the actual position is.
“I guess the rumours suggest that something is afoot, but I honestly can’t clarify because I’ve had no update nor, as I understand, have my MSP group, so I guess we’ll all hear definitively one way or another this morning.”
