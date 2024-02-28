Humza Yousaf has denied the SNP is “authoritarian” following criticism from rebel backbench MSP Fergus Ewing.

The First Minister was asked about comments by Mr Ewing after the Holyrood veteran lost an appeal against a week-long suspension imposed by party bosses.

Mr Ewing, a former senior minister, was punished for siding with the opposition in a vote of no confidence against Lorna Slater, the Green minister.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the son of the late SNP trailblazer Winnie Ewing said: “The SNP has now become an authoritarian party requiring strict obedience to the leadership at the expense of personal freedom for any individual member.”

Asked on Wednesday if the SNP was “authoritarian”, party leader Mr Yousaf said simply: “No, we’re not.”

Mr Ewing was suspended after he voted against Ms Slater, the circular economy minister and Scottish Green co-leader, in a vote of no confidence at Holyrood proposed by the Tories. It came in the wake of his opposition to the Government’s stalled deposit return scheme, which Ms Slater was spearheading.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP has also spoken out against the Scottish Government on policies including short-term lets and gender recognition reforms, and has been critical of ministers over delays to the dualling of the A9 road between Perth and Inverness.

Mr Ewing insisted his vote against Ms Slater was a “vote of conscience” and argued the public “do not want MSPs to be mere ciphers or rubber stamps of leadership dictation”. He declared: “If my constituents wanted a doormat, they would have gone to B&Q.”

He also made clear he would continue to oppose policies he disagreed with. Mr Ewing said: “For my future, I vow to continue to defend the interests of my constituents, and as far as the SNP is concerned – let the cards fall as they may. If the SNP cannot cope with that, so be it.”