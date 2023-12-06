Fergus Ewing, the rebel SNP backbencher, says he agrees with concerns that trans teachings in schools are ‘age inappropriate’ and ‘extremely graphic’

Rebel SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing says he shares concerns that adults are coercing school children into believing they can change their sex.

A Holyrood committee on Wednesday decided to throw out two separate petitions calling for the Scottish Government to overhaul transgender lessons and support in schools.

During the debate, Mr Ewing expressed his “full support” for one of the petitions, which said children were being taught “age inappropriate” and “extremely graphic” content about trans identities. The Inverness and Nairn MSP also agreed with the petitioner’s fears these lessons had been drawn up by individuals who were “very biased”.

Trans rights activists outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Lisa Ferguson/National World.

MSPs sitting on Holyrood’s citizen participation and public petitions committee were asked to consider two separate petitions – one from Philippa Jackson asking the Government to change its lessons on trans identities so the information is not presented as fact, and a second one from E Phillips, asking the Government to withdraw its guidance for supporting young trans people in schools.

In discussing Ms Jackson’s petition, committee convener Jackson Carlaw MSP said: “The petitioner says children are being taught an ideology she’s deeply concerned about, as she finds the teaching to be age inappropriate and extremely graphic. She also believes some of the people involved in creating this resource are very biased and says adults shouldn’t be coercing children into thinking they can be the opposite sex.”

In response, Mr Ewing said: “It is clear the Scottish Government is not going to change its practice, but I would like to record my full support for the petitioner’s views in every respect.”

This refers to one lesson in the relationships, sexual health and parenthood teaching syllabus, which is not compulsory. It asks children to think about what being trans means, and challenges prejudices which could lead to transphobic bullying. The lesson is aimed at primary five to primary seven pupils.

Fergus Ewing MSP. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.

Mr Ewing had previously voted against the Government’s gender reforms, which aimed to make it easier for trans people to legally change their gender.

SNP MSP David Torrance said the petition should be immediately thrown out by the committee, because the guidance put forward by the Government was based on expert responses from the LGBT+ inclusive education working group.

The other petition the committee discussed said school guidance on how to deal with trans pupils “encourages teachers to affirm the social transition of children who say they are trans, to use their chosen pronouns and to avoid misgendering, alongside changing pupils’ names and their sex on official school records”.

The petitioner said they were “concerned” by this as it posed a risk to vulnerable children.

Mr Torrance said this petition should also be closed by the committee because withdrawing support could be “detrimental” to young trans people, and would leave teachers without any appropriate guidance on what to do.