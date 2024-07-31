It follows a riot in Southport outside a mosque by the far-right that saw clashes with police.

Scotland’s former first minister Humza Yousaf has called for the English Defence League (EDL) to be proscribed under terrorism laws following the riots in Southport.

Merseyside Police have said they believed the group, which threw bricks at a mosque in the seaside town following a knife attack that killed three girls on Monday, was made up of supporters of the EDL.

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Mr Yousaf claimed “Britain has a far-right problem”, urging her to use anti-terrorism powers to make membership of the group illegal. He wrote: “It is time we took on the English Defence League and the evil ideology that drives them.

“One of the immediate steps, in your gift as Home Secretary, is to proscribe the English Defence League, and their proxies, under the Terrorism Act 2000.”

The Act states terrorism is the use or threat of action that involves serious violence against a person, serious damage to property, endangers a person's life, creates a serious risk to the health and safety of the public or section of the public, or is designed seriously to interfere with or seriously disrupt an electronic system.

Mr Yousaf said: "There can be no doubt the EDL meet these criteria. They have, on several occasions, orchestrated serious violence to both intimidate the public and attempt to influence government, while being driven by a racist, white supremacist ideology.

"Home Secretary, Britain has a far-right problem. We need to acknowledge it, confront it and deal with it.”

Riot police hold back protesters after disorder broke out in Southport, England. Picture: Getty Images

Concerns were also raised by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), who claimed the Islamophobic backlash began with a false rumour on the internet, which was then stoked by misinformation from a Russian news site that wrongfully associated the crime with Muslims.

MCB secretary-general Zara Mohammed said: “At a time of great tragedy, loss and mourning, we must stand firm against the cynical forces of hatred and division. This does not represent our diverse Britain and the people of Southport. The government must address the increasing rise of violent far-right extremism targeting Muslim communities. More must be done to tackle Islamophobia and offer reassurance at this time.

“We commend the authorities for their swift action, and our prayers are with the mosque, the families of the victims of yesterday’s attack, and the local community.”

The MCB said Monday’s tragedy, in which Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed and another eight children were injured, has been exploited to spark outrage.

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf spoke out after the riots in Southport.

The national representative Muslim umbrella body called on the government to act, connecting Tuesday’s riots with a march through the streets of London made up of Tommy Robinson supporters. The MCB said the crowds were “openly spewing invective against Muslim communities”.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items towards the mosque around 7.45pm on Tuesday. Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them. Police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

North West Ambulance Service said 39 people were treated, “all of which were police officers”.

“[A total of] 27 were taken to hospital and 12 were treated and discharged at scene”, a statement on X said.

Merseyside Police said eight officers suffered serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion. Other officers have suffered varying degrees of injury, including head injuries, serious facial injuries, and one was knocked unconscious.

The Green Party also condemned the rioting by “fascist thugs” in Southport.

Amanda Onwuemene, the party’s spokesperson for policing and domestic safety, said: “The far-right is using disinformation around the horrific murders of children in Southport to do what it always does – spread hatred and fear. The attacks on a mosque and police by fascist thugs yesterday are an appalling violation of a community that has already suffered a devastating blow.

“The Green Party condemns this violence and stands in solidarity with the people of Southport against those who seek to divide it.”

The Prime Minister went to Southport on Tuesday morning to pay his respects to the families of the three girls who have died, and the others who have been hurt.

He also came to thank the emergency services workers in the seaside town who responded to the attack, but was heckled by some onlookers as he laid his wreath.

More than one person shouted: "How many more Starmer? When are you going to do something?".

The Prime Minister said rioters had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and would “feel the full force of the law”.

Writing on X, Sir Keir said: “The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday. They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.”

Ms Cooper described the rioting as “violent attacks from thugs on the streets”, which she branded “appalling”.