The move is set to cause another diplomatic row

Humza Yousaf has defended inviting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Scotland, as Turkey is a Nato ally.

However he said he will raise concerns about the president’s human rights record should the pair meet.

This comes after details of a meeting between the pair in Dubai were made public, revealing the First Minister has invited President Erdoğan to Scotland.

The First Minister met the Turkish President at the COP28 summit. Picture: Humza Yousaf/X

Speaking to journalists after first minister’s questions on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said: “I said next time he is in the UK, why not come up to Scotland?

“Turkey is a Nato ally, why would we not wish to have a Nato ally here in Scotland?

“The UK Government regularly engages with Turkey as a Nato aly and as an important regional player.

“Why would Scotland not seek to engage with a Nato ally, and of course with someone we seek to do business with?”

This comes after the First Minister’s wife Nadia El-Nakla met the president’s wife Emine Erdoğan during a First Ladies and Spouses of Leaders Summit on Gaza in Turkey.

However, Mr Yousasf has pledged to raise concerns about human rights violations in Turkey if the president does come to Scotland.

The First Minister said: “Yes, I would raise human rights, as I tend to do whenever I have meetings with international leaders, but I should say we do that in a way that recognises we are on a human rights journey, as are other countries.”

The pair met on December 1 in Dubai during the COP28 climate summit, and the minutes of the meeting have only now been made public after a Freedom of Information request.

These minutes detailed the invitation extended to Mr Erdoğan, and notes the pair discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Yousaf told the Turkish president about his in-laws’ ordeal after being trapped in Gaza when the war broke out, saying it had been a “frightening time given the lack of communication”, but reassured Mr Erdoğan they were “safe at home and recovering”.

The First Minister also reiterated his stance for an immediate ceasefire in the region at the meeting.

Despite this Mr Yousaf denied claims put to him by journalists that the meeting had been about getting his relatives out of Gaza and allowing them to flee to Turkey.

This initial meeting in Dubai had caused controversy at the time, both at the UK Government and within the SNP.

Lord Cameron said the meeting was a breach of protocol because there wasn’t a UK Government official present.

At the time a spokesperson for the First Minister said a UK official had been invited to attend.

Former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had made a similar threat after Mr Yousaf met Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir in August without a Foreign Office official.

The Dubai meeting was also condemned by Kurdish-born SNP councillor Roza Salih who said she was “disgusted” as Turkey had stepped up attacks on Kurds in Syria.

The decision to invite President Erdoğan to Scotland has been slammed by Green MSP Ross Greer.

Writing on X, Mr Greer said: “‘Why not’ invite Erdoğan to Scotland?

“Ethnic cleansing of Kurds, bombing civilians in Syria and Iraq, opposition politicians locked up on nonsense charges, [and] independent media and human rights groups shut down.

“We wouldn’t roll out the red carpet for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin or [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netenyahu.”

Earlier this week President Erdoğan vowed to expand military operations against Kurdish militant groups in neighbouring Iraq and Syria, days after an attack on a Turkish military base in Iraq which killed nine Turkish soldiers.

Turkish warplanes and drones carried out airstrikes on targets in Syria and Iraq believed to be affiliated with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, striking a total of 114 targets in five days.

Afterwards the Turkish president says he is determined to eliminate the threat from Kurdish militants “at its source” in Iraq and Syria.