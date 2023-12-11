Humza Yousaf attacks 'petty and misguided' David Cameron in meetings row

It came after Lord Cameron warned the First Minister over a breach of protocol for meeting foreign leaders

Humza Yousaf has hit back at David Cameron. Photo: PA

Humza Yousaf has accused the Foreign Secretary of being “really petty and frankly misguided” after he threatened to revoke UK Government support for the country’s overseas activities.

Mr Yousaf met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai without a UK Government official present, with Lord Cameron saying in a letter on Sunday there would be “no further FCDO facilitation of meetings or logistical support” for the Scottish Government if there are any “further breaches” of protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: “First of all, let’s be clear – the approach from Lord Cameron is really petty and frankly misguided.

“Scotland is the part of the UK, outside of London, that has attracted the most foreign direct investment for eight years in a row, that happens because the Scottish Government’s international engagement is valued (and) has impact.

“To threaten to curtail that, to stop that international engagement – the international engagement from the elected Scottish Government from an unelected lord – I think is misguided and petty.”

In a letter to the SNP’s external affairs secretary Angus Robertson, Lord Cameron said the meeting breached devolution protocols as a UK official was not given “sufficient advance notice” of the location of the meeting to be able to attend.

A spokesperson for Mr Yousaf said a Foreign Office official had been invited but “was elsewhere at the time it was convenient for the Turkish president to meet”.

The then foreign secretary James Cleverly sent a similar letter to the Scottish government on October 16, outlining “expectations” after Mr Yousaf met the leader of Iceland without any UK officials being present in September despite requests from the Foreign Office.

The letter from Lord Cameron warned co-operation will be withdrawn if “any further breaches” occurred.

The letter said: “My officials have informed me that First Minister Yousaf met President Erdogan of Turkiye while at Cop28 last week, discussing among other things the situation in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite an assurance being given by Scottish government officials that they would provide sufficient advance notice to allow an FCDO official to attend that meeting, this was not done.

“A UK official was available, whose contact details were known to your officials on the ground, but the location of the meeting was not shared with them.

“The absence of an FCDO official at this meeting contravenes the protocols in our guidance on FCDO support to devolved Government ministers’ overseas visits.

“It also fails to meet the expectations re-affirmed by my predecessor when he wrote to you on October 16.

“That letter was, I note, prompted by a similar incident where FCDO officials were not present at a meeting between the First Minister and the Icelandic prime minister, despite verbal and written requests from my officials that they attend.

“It is critical that the UK presents a consistent message to our international partners and that the devolution settlements are respected. We must ensure that UK foreign policy, a reserved matter, is coherent and that we speak with one voice to the international community.

“I remain open to discussing a constructive way forward. However, any further breaches of the protocol of ministerial meetings having a FCDO official present will result in no further FCDO facilitation of meetings or logistical support.

“We will also need to consider the presence of Scottish Government offices in UK Government posts.”

The Scottish Government denied the allegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the First Minister said: “The Scottish Government had no difficulty with an FCDO representative attending the meeting, and indeed the relevant UK official was made aware of it and invited.

“These were exactly the same arrangements as for other meetings that the First Minister had with governments of other countries at Cop28, at which the FCDO official was present.

“However, the nature of events such as Cop is that timings can change at the last minute, and the FCDO representative was elsewhere at the time it was convenient for the Turkish president to meet.

“Any threat by the UK Government to curtail the Scottish Government’s international engagement is misguided and would work against Scotland’s interests.

“We are more than happy to discuss with Lord Cameron the continuing support of the FCDO in facilitating the work that Scottish ministers undertake in delivering for Scotland overseas.”

The image of Mr Yousaf with Turkey’s president also provoked criticism from within the SNP due to Mr Erdogan’s track record on human rights.

SNP councillor Roza Salih, who represents Glasgow and is originally from Kurdistan, wrote: “I did not expect this from a FM that says he respects human rights.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “Foreign affairs is reserved under the Scotland Act and in such turbulent times, the need for the UK to speak on the world stage with one consistent voice is more important than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our embassies and high commissions overseas have a strong track record of working collaboratively with the Scottish Government to promote the interests of the whole UK.