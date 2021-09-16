Health secretary Humza Yousaf says he is ‘not sure there is need’ for members of the media to tweet a video of him falling over in Holyrood whilst suffering from an injury.

The Health Secretary’s comments come after a video of him taking a tumble while traversing the corridors of Holyrood on his mobility scooter surfaced.

Mr Yousaf, who is using the device after rupturing his achilles tendon while playing badminton, fell to the ground as he slipped off his scooter at speed with an aide running beside him.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was captured on film and then posted on Twitter by BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell, who said: "The health secretary ⁦@HumzaYousaf⁩ does not appear to be having a good day at work."

Yet, Mr Yousaf replied by quoting Mr Campbell’s tweet and saying that while he welcomed media scrutiny he questioned the point of the video.

He said: “All for media scrutiny & never shy away from it.

"Just not sure there is need or purpose to tweet out a video of me falling over while injured.

“If anyone else had fallen over while on crutches, a knee scooter, or in a wheelchair would your first instinct be to film it & tweet out?”

Kate Forbes supported the health secretary’s tweet, saying: “This is very uncomfortable, and I can't see how a video of an injured man falling, presumably in some pain, is in the public interest.”

However, many have taken to Twitter to criticise Mr Yousaf for his comments following the footage, citing a tweet he made in 2018 which joked about Douglas Ross ‘decking a belter.’

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.