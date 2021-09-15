Four-fifths of the UK population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a booster programme announced for the over-50s this week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday that the booster programme was “intended to prolong the protection that vaccines provide against severe Covid illness”.

She said: “Wherever possible, eligible people will be offered Covid-19 and flu vaccines together.”

The UK vaccine programme has averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, told a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday.

As of September 12, 81% of UK residents aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to official figures.

Greenkeeper out on Braid Hills Golf Course today, ahead of the announcement by First Minister Nicola Sturgoen allowing golf courses to re-open on the 28th May 2020

East Ayrshire 84.73% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated.

The Highlands 84.04% of over 16s are fully vaccinated

North Lanarkshire 83.88% of over 16s are fully vaccinated.