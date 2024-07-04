It’s a night set to go down in history, with Labour predicted to form a majority government after 14 years of Conservative rule. But where is the best place to watch the results roll in?

Each news channel has their own special line-up, with political figures from around the UK providing expert commentary and analysis. The Scotsman has compiled a list of broadcast channels to choose from while you keep up to date with the latest news on our own website and live blog throughout the night.

Channel 4

Fans of the popular podcast The Rest is Politics can tune in from 9.15pm to watch Britain Elects, which features analysis from former Conservative minister Rory Stewart, and former Downing Street director of communications and strategy Alastair Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several politicians and commentators will provide their unique insight throughout the night. This includes the SNP’s Mhairi Black and Labour’s Harriet Harman, who are both stepping down as MPs at this election. Reform Campaigner Anne Widdecombe, ex Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, and former Conservative chancellors Kwasi Kwarteng and Nadhim Zahawi will make appearances during the programme.

ITV News

From 9.50pm viewers can watch analysis from an array of political figures, including former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, former Conservative chancellor George Osborne, and former Labour Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls.

It is a busy night for Mr Kwarteng, with the former chancellor to also provide punditry on ITV. Other guests include Labour Peer Ayesha Hazarika and former Labour Cabinet minister Harriet Harman.

Sky News

The channel’s coverage starting at 9pm will feature guest analysis from the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, and former Scottish Conservative leader Baroness Ruth Davidson.

BBC

The public broadcaster will air a special programme in each UK nation. BBC One Scotland will begin overnight coverage from 9.55pm, with host Martin Geissler and Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark interviewing politicians and commentators throughout the night.

CNN