What time each Scottish constituency declares its results - full general election timings
Staying up late on election night is a tradition for many people, and those who tune in will be paying close attention to the result in their own constituencies.
Labour are predicted to win a majority of seats across the UK and in Scotland, but there will still be marginal seats hanging on a knife-edge.
A recent poll carried out by Savanta for The Scotsman found that Labour and the SNP are neck and neck on vote share with just one week to go. However, it also found Labour is on track to return a majority of Scottish MPs due to a high concentration of support in the Central Belt.
Voters in Scotland will send 57 MPs to Westminster, which is two fewer than at the previous general election in 2019 due to boundary changes determined by population size.
The Scotsman has compiled a list showing the estimated time that each Scottish constituency result will be announced.
What time does each Scottish constituency declares its results?
Aberdeen North – 3am
Aberdeen South – 3am
Aberdeenshire North and Moray East - 4.45am
Airdrie and Shotts – 3am
Alloa and Grangemouth – 3am
Angus and Perthshire Glens - 5.30am
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry - 2.30am
Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber – 6.30am
Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock - 3.30am
Bathgate and Linlithgow – 4am
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk – 3.30am
Caithness, Sutherland, and Easter Ross – 5.30am
Central Ayrshire – 4am
Coatbridge and Bellshill – 3.30am
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy – 3am
Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch – 3.30am
Dumfries and Galloway – 3.30am
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale - 3.30am
Dundee Central – 2am
Dunfermline and Dollar – 4am
East Kilbride and Strathaven - 1.30am
East Renfrewshire - 3.15am
Edinburgh East and Musselburgh - 4.30am
Edinburgh North and Leith - 4.30am
Edinburgh South - 4.30am
Edinburgh South West - 4.30am
Edinburgh West - 4.30am
Falkirk – 4am
Glasgow East - 3.30am
Glasgow North – 3am
Glasgow North East – 4am
Glasgow South - 4am
Glasgow South West - 3.45am
Glasgow West - 3.45am
Glenrothes and Mid Fife - 2am
Gordon and Buchan – 5.15am
Hamilton and Clyde Valley - 1.45am
Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West - 3.30am
Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire – 5am
Kilmarnock and Loudon - 2.30am
Livingston - 4.30am
Lothian East - 4am
Mid Dunbartonshire - 3.30am
Midlothian – 3am
Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey – 4am
Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke – 4am
Na h-Eileanan an lar – 3am
North Ayrshire and Arran - 3.30am
North East Fife – 3am
Orkney and Shetland – 5am
Paisley and Renfrewshire North - 2.45am
Paisley and Renfrewshire South - 2.15am
Perth and Kinross-shire – 2.30am
Rutherglen – 1am
Stirling and Strathallan – 3.30am
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine – 5am
West Dunbartonshire – 2am
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.