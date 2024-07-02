Rutherglen is predicted to be one of the earlier constituencies declared in Scotland in the early hours of Friday

Staying up late on election night is a tradition for many people, and those who tune in will be paying close attention to the result in their own constituencies.

Labour are predicted to win a majority of seats across the UK and in Scotland, but there will still be marginal seats hanging on a knife-edge.

A recent poll carried out by Savanta for The Scotsman found that Labour and the SNP are neck and neck on vote share with just one week to go. However, it also found Labour is on track to return a majority of Scottish MPs due to a high concentration of support in the Central Belt.

Voters in Scotland will send 57 MPs to Westminster, which is two fewer than at the previous general election in 2019 due to boundary changes determined by population size.

The Scotsman has compiled a list showing the estimated time that each Scottish constituency result will be announced.

What time does each Scottish constituency declares its results?

Aberdeen North – 3am

Aberdeen South – 3am

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East - 4.45am

Airdrie and Shotts – 3am

Alloa and Grangemouth – 3am

Angus and Perthshire Glens - 5.30am

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry - 2.30am

Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber – 6.30am

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock - 3.30am

Bathgate and Linlithgow – 4am

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk – 3.30am

Caithness, Sutherland, and Easter Ross – 5.30am

Central Ayrshire – 4am

Coatbridge and Bellshill – 3.30am

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy – 3am

Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch – 3.30am

Dumfries and Galloway – 3.30am

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale - 3.30am

Dundee Central – 2am

Dunfermline and Dollar – 4am

East Kilbride and Strathaven - 1.30am

East Renfrewshire - 3.15am

Edinburgh East and Musselburgh - 4.30am

Edinburgh North and Leith - 4.30am

Edinburgh South - 4.30am

Edinburgh South West - 4.30am

Edinburgh West - 4.30am

Falkirk – 4am

Glasgow East - 3.30am

Glasgow North – 3am

Glasgow North East – 4am

Glasgow South - 4am

Glasgow South West - 3.45am

Glasgow West - 3.45am

Glenrothes and Mid Fife - 2am

Gordon and Buchan – 5.15am

Hamilton and Clyde Valley - 1.45am

Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West - 3.30am

Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire – 5am

Kilmarnock and Loudon - 2.30am

Livingston - 4.30am

Lothian East - 4am

Mid Dunbartonshire - 3.30am

Midlothian – 3am

Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey – 4am

Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke – 4am

Na h-Eileanan an lar – 3am

North Ayrshire and Arran - 3.30am

North East Fife – 3am

Orkney and Shetland – 5am

Paisley and Renfrewshire North - 2.45am

Paisley and Renfrewshire South - 2.15am

Perth and Kinross-shire – 2.30am

Rutherglen – 1am

Stirling and Strathallan – 3.30am

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine – 5am