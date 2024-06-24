How Rishi Sunak’s last visit to Scotland signalled an end to ‘zombie government’
Rishi Sunak jetted in to help launch the Scottish Tory manifesto with a final push – but his “zombie” government looks like it’s on its last legs.
The Conservatives’ campaign has gone from bad to worse to awful since the Prime Minister stood in the sopping rain outside Downing Street to announce what has very much felt like the inevitable end of his premiership.
Mr Sunak has not been back in Scotland since day one of the campaign.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is also having a nightmare, forced to announce he will quit after his last-minute decision to plot a return to Westminster backfired.
His manifesto was a wish-list of un-costed, devolved policy proposals that are not on the ballot paper at the general election. It talks more about the SNP than the Tories.
Mr Sunak didn’t ooze confidence as he walked out to deliver his speech. No-one realised he had entered until he made it to the front alongside Mr Ross. And the Prime Minister had very little to say to voters other than rephrased attack lines Mr Ross has been reeling off for the past three years against the SNP.
Mr Sunak spoke for around nine minutes before taking questions from journalists.
Asked by The Scotsman if Mr Ross was the only person having a worse campaign than him and whether he was destined for opposition, Mr Sunak rejected that assessment, insisting "the only poll that matters is on July 4”.
He put on a brave face and said “we’ll fight very hard until the last day”.
Mr Sunak added: “When you are fighting for something you believe in, actually it’s quite easy. That’s why I’m as energised as I am and I will keep going – because I passionately believe that our manifesto, our programme for the country, our plan is the right one.”
Liberal Democrats veteran Willie Rennie cuttingly concluded the Tories “zombie campaign is like something out of Night of the Living Dead”. It very much feels like the stuttering Tory campaign cannot be revived.
