Rishi Sunak has been at the heart of a general election campaign for the Conservatives that has seen its fair share of missteps. Here, The Scotsman revisits some of the worst gaffes to date

Election campaigns are often remembered for high-profile gaffes. And it’s fair to say Rishi Sunak - and the Conservatives as a whole - have had a campaign littered with more than their fair share of errors and scandals, as the Tories face a massive challenge to make any inroads into Labour’s polling lead.

As Mr Sunak visits Scotland on Monday to help launch the Scottish Tories manifesto, The Scotsman has compiled a list of nine of the biggest campaign blunders so far.

Announcing the election date

What was effectively the very first moment of the election campaign for Rishi Sunak - announcing the date as July 4, from outside 10 Downing Street - could not have gone much worse. The Prime Minister was forced to repeatedly raise his voice in a bid to overcome the sound of ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ - the unofficial anthem of Tony Blair’s Labour government - as it blasted from a nearby loudspeaker. Mr Sunak was also left drenched as he announced the date amid heavy rainfall, without an umbrella to hand, prompting observers to point out that “things can only get wetter”.

Stop the boats

‘Stop the boats’ has been one of the objectives of Mr Sunak throughout his leadership. But the Prime Minister experienced an unexpected intervention on boats when he was photobombed by Lib Dem campaigners from the River Thames in the campaign’s early days. Titanic error of judgement

One of Rishi Sunak’s very first campaign stops, immediately after his soaking outside Downing Street, was to visit Belfast’s Titanic quarter, where a reporter asked if he was in charge of a sinking ship. It was an ill-timed selection of destination that exposed him to ridicule from his opponents. Mr Sunak was later pictured standing underneath an exit sign on his way back from Belfast.

D-Day disaster

A Prime Minister making an early departure is something that has become a more common theme in recent times, but Mr Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day celebrations prematurely caused particular outrage.

The Prime Minister apologised for his decision to leave France before a major international ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Allied landings, but urged people not to politicise the event. He admitted that "on reflection" he should have stayed for the event where world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, marked the sacrifice made by troops landing on the Normandy beaches in 1944.

Not at the Euros

With the Euros on everybody’s mind, Mr Sunak was keen to discuss the Welsh team’s prospects at a brewery in Barry. However, he was quickly reminded that Wales did not qualify for the tournament.

Calling ‘Rhonda’

Rishi Sunak made yet another gaffe during an LBC call-in last week, after mixing up a caller’s name with their hometown. Mr Sunak then had to be corrected after referring to Louise from Rhondda Valley in Wales as “Rhonda”.

The betting scandal

There are the issues that go beyond Mr Sunak, with the party embroiled in a betting scandal that has seen four senior Conservatives accused of placing a bet on the date of the general election.

The issue began when it emerged one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s closest aides, Craig Williams, reportedly placed a £100 bet on a July polling day three days before the date was named.

Laura Saunders, the Tory candidate for Bristol North West is also accused of placing a bet, as is her partner Tony Lee, the Conservative director of campaigning. He has since taken a leave of absence.

Nick Mason, the party's chief data officer, allegedly placed dozens of bets which, according to The Times, could have generated hundreds of thousands of pounds in winnings.

All four are now being investigated by the Gambling Commission, in a scandal Michael Gove described as being as bad as ‘Partygate’.

Douglas Ross and David Duguid

This one doesn’t belong to Mr Sunak, but the handling of the decision by Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross to stand for election in the seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East has to rate a significant mention. Mr Ross was forced to defend the call after former UK government minister David Duguid issued a statement on social media denying that he was “seriously ill” and said no-one from the management board had visited him before the decision.

Mr Ross later announced he would be standing down as Scottish Tories leader immediately after the election.

Union Jack and leaflet oversights

It's been a disaster from the get-go for the Tories, whose first election broadcast depicted the Union Jack flying upside down.